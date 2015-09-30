EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher after a volatile session
on Tuesday as concerns about the health of the global economy
kept investors cautious after more than a month of turbulence.
LONDON - Britain's leading share index fell on Tuesday, with
a rebound for the mining sector failing to offset the impact of
a cut in revenue growth prospects from plumbing supplies group
Wolseley and the ripple effect from a U.S. healthcare
sell-off.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Wednesday
after tumbling in the previous day, with strength in exporters
and financials offsetting weak industrial production and a sharp
drop in Japan Tobacco.
HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index up 1.3 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - Demand for the safe-haven yen eased early on
Wednesday as global stocks steadied from a rout and some
semblance of calm returned to markets, but traders said
month-end and quarter-end flows meant that volatility is likely
to remain a feature.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, with
benchmark yields touching their lowest levels in a month, as
global equity prices fell to a two-year low on concerns about
weak worldwide growth.
COMMODITIES
PLATINUM
SINGAPORE - Platinum slid for an eighth session out of nine
on Wednesday to trade near its lowest since December 2008, and
was headed for its biggest quarterly slump in seven years on
fears of a demand fallout from the Volkswagen emissions scandal.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper edged up on Wednesday as traders
took heart from an output cut in Chile and a revival in Glencore
shares, but volumes shrank ahead of a week-long break in top
consumer China.
OIL
SEOUL - Crude oil futures fell in early Asian trade on
Wednesday after U.S. inventories showed a weekly buildup that
far exceeded analyst expectations.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)