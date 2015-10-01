EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday as investors sought bargains among beaten-down stocks and the recently battered biotechnology index bounced back on the last day of Wall Street's worst quarter since 2011.

LONDON - A forecast-beating quarterly performance from supermarket chain Sainsbury's helped UK shares rebound on Wednesday, with Glencore also recovering from a painful sell-off.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Thursday morning as gains on Wall Street helped calm nerves, with investors taking a glass half-full view to weak sentiment among major Japanese businesses and falling manufacturing activity in China.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar firmed slightly on Thursday on relief a set of China manufacturing surveys were just a smidgen better than some had expected, but gains were limited as caution prevailed ahead of key U.S. jobs data on Friday.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Wednesday as Wall Street rallied on confidence in the U.S. economy after data showed U.S. private-sector employers added 200,000 jobs.

COMMODITIES

PLATINUM

SINGAPORE - Gold was digesting the aftermath of a four-day losing streak on Thursday, trading near its lowest in two weeks, after strong U.S. private-sector jobs data bolstered views that the Federal Reserve will hike rates this year.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper climbed on Thursday as gauges of China's factory activity showed the country's economy deteriorating in September, sparking short-covering in holiday-thinned trade.

OIL

SINGAPORE- Crude oil prices edged up in early Asian trading on Thursday as demand was estimated to have remained strong despite slowing economic growth in Asia, and as Russian and western air campaigns in Syria worried markets.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)