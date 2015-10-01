EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday as
investors sought bargains among beaten-down stocks and the
recently battered biotechnology index bounced back on the last
day of Wall Street's worst quarter since 2011.
- - - -
LONDON - A forecast-beating quarterly performance from
supermarket chain Sainsbury's helped UK shares rebound
on Wednesday, with Glencore also recovering from a
painful sell-off.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Thursday morning as gains on
Wall Street helped calm nerves, with investors taking a glass
half-full view to weak sentiment among major Japanese businesses
and falling manufacturing activity in China.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar firmed slightly on Thursday on relief a
set of China manufacturing surveys were just a smidgen better
than some had expected, but gains were limited as caution
prevailed ahead of key U.S. jobs data on Friday.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Wednesday as
Wall Street rallied on confidence in the U.S. economy after data
showed U.S. private-sector employers added 200,000 jobs.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
PLATINUM
SINGAPORE - Gold was digesting the aftermath of a four-day
losing streak on Thursday, trading near its lowest in two weeks,
after strong U.S. private-sector jobs data bolstered views that
the Federal Reserve will hike rates this year.
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper climbed on Thursday as gauges of
China's factory activity showed the country's economy
deteriorating in September, sparking short-covering in
holiday-thinned trade.
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE- Crude oil prices edged up in early Asian trading
on Thursday as demand was estimated to have remained strong
despite slowing economic growth in Asia, and as Russian and
western air campaigns in Syria worried markets.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)