EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes jumped over 1 percent on
Friday as worries about the economy after a disappointing jobs
report gave way to a robust rally in energy and materials
stocks.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index on Friday closed
higher on Friday but gave up much of the session's gains after
weak U.S. jobs data fanned concerns over global growth.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Monday, buoyed by signs of
progress in Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations, a trade
agreement which could give a major boost to Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's struggling economic policy.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar nursed losses on Monday, edging away from
a near two-week low against a basket of currencies it marked in
the previous session after weak U.S. jobs data led traders to
pare bets that the Federal Reserve was poised to hike interest
rates as early as this month.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday with
benchmark yields falling to their lowest in 5-1/2 weeks as a
surprisingly weak U.S. jobs report for September reduced
economists' expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates this year.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
PLATINUM
SINGAPORE - Gold on Monday retained gains from its biggest
daily jump in nearly nine months as weak U.S. jobs data eased
fears the Federal Reserve would hike rates this year.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper climbed on Monday as the dollar
eased in the wake of a weak U.S. jobs report that pointed to a
delayed interest rate rise, while holidays in top user China
drained volumes from the market.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
SEOUL- Crude prices edged up on Monday after Russia said it
was prepared to meet other producers to discuss the situation in
the global oil market, while a report showed a fifth weekly
decline in the U.S. oil rig count.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)