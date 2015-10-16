EQUITIES

NEW YORK - A tame inflation reading and strong earnings from Citigroup led investors to pile back into stocks on Thursday, pushing Wall Street to its best level in eight weeks.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index closed higher on Thursday, with companies like ARM Holdings and Hargreaves Lansdown gaining as their outlooks improved, although luxury-goods group Burberry slumped after its sales figures missed forecasts.

TOKYO - Japanese shares rose during midmorning trade on Friday after gains on Wall Street and upbeat U.S. price and jobless claims data eased recent concerns over the U.S. economy, while rising expectations of further Bank of Japan stimulus fuelled buying.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar was well supported on Friday after rebounding from 7-week lows thanks to stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data and after European Central Bank policy maker Ewald Nowotny raised expectations for further euro zone easing.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose modestly on Thursday after data showed a measure of U.S. consumer prices that strips out food and energy costs rose more than expected in September, marginally supporting views of a 2015 Federal Reserve rate hike.

COMMODITIES

PLATINUM

SINGAPORE - Gold hovered below a 3-1/2-month high on Friday after strong U.S. inflation data supported the dollar, but the metal was set to post its biggest weekly jump in four weeks on bets the Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates this year.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper climbed to near a one-month peak on Friday and was set to log a third weekly advance, as incremental cuts to mine supply and a revival in China demand underpinned a modest rise in prices.

OIL

SEOUL - Crude oil futures rose on Friday to snap a week-long fall, as U.S. gasoline and distillate inventories dropped more than expected.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Swati Bhat)