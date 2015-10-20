EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Advances in top tech and biotech names helped U.S. stocks to end with slight gains on Monday, while caution at the start of a heavy week of earnings kept a lid on the market.

LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped on Monday as news of China's slowing economy sapped mining stocks and drugmaker Shire dipped after U.S. regulators withheld approval for a new drug.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks were higher on Tuesday morning led by the telecom sector but gains were capped as investors remained cautious before key events expected through this week until month-end.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar gave back some of its overnight gains against the euro on Tuesday after marking a 10-day high ahead of this week's European Central Bank meeting, which some investors believe could set the stage for additional stimulus later this year.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Yields on longer dated U.S. Treasuries inched ahead on Monday after Chinese economic data boosted hopes among investors that slowing overseas growth will not drag on America's long-running expansion.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold steadied after three days of losses on Tuesday but remained under pressure as the dollar was well bid on expectations the Federal Reserve could still raise U.S. rates this year.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was little changed on Tuesday, after falling for two sessions as a slowdown in economic growth in top user China flattened a seasonal pick-up in demand.

OIL

SEOUL - Oil prices rebounded in Asian trade on Tuesday as traders covered short positions after prices fell at least 3 percent in the previous session, but gains were capped by worries about oversupply and the health of the global economy.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Swati Bhat)