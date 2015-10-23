EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed at its highest in two months on Thursday as stronger-than-expected earnings from several top companies, including McDonald's, relieved investors' concerns about the profit outlook.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index edged higher on Thursday, failing to match a sharp rally in euro zone shares after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi stoked prospects of further monetary easing, sending the euro lower.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose sharply to a near two-month high on Friday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled that new stimulus measures could come as early as December, boosting riskier assets.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

NEW YORK - The euro skidded to two-month lows against the dollar on Friday after the European Central Bank opened the door to more stimulus as early as December, leaving the single currency shaken a day after it had posted one of the biggest falls in recent years.

For a full report, click on

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday, following through on overseas debt rallies and getting lift in shorter maturities from federal officials pushing back an auction of 2-year Treasury notes because of the debt-ceiling limit.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold hovered near its lowest in over a week on Friday and was poised to snap a two-week winning streak on a stronger dollar and a boost to expectations for a U.S. rate rise this year.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper firmed on Friday but was still set to close the week with its deepest loss in four weeks, as stronger China imports fanned only a modest recovery in prices given ample supply.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices extended gains into a second day in Asian trade on Friday, finding support from brighter economic data and a global stock market rally after the European Central Bank signalled its willingness to launch more stimulus measures.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)