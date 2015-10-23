EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed at its highest in two months
on Thursday as stronger-than-expected earnings from several top
companies, including McDonald's, relieved investors' concerns
about the profit outlook.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index edged higher on Thursday,
failing to match a sharp rally in euro zone shares after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi stoked prospects of
further monetary easing, sending the euro lower.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose sharply to a near
two-month high on Friday after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi signalled that new stimulus measures could come as
early as December, boosting riskier assets.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
NEW YORK - The euro skidded to two-month lows against the
dollar on Friday after the European Central Bank opened the door
to more stimulus as early as December, leaving the single
currency shaken a day after it had posted one of the biggest
falls in recent years.
For a full report, click on
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday, following
through on overseas debt rallies and getting lift in shorter
maturities from federal officials pushing back an auction of
2-year Treasury notes because of the debt-ceiling limit.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold hovered near its lowest in over a week on
Friday and was poised to snap a two-week winning streak on a
stronger dollar and a boost to expectations for a U.S. rate rise
this year.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper firmed on Friday but was still set
to close the week with its deepest loss in four weeks, as
stronger China imports fanned only a modest recovery in prices
given ample supply.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices extended gains into a second day in
Asian trade on Friday, finding support from brighter economic
data and a global stock market rally after the European Central
Bank signalled its willingness to launch more stimulus measures.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)