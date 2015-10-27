EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 edged lower on Monday as energy shares dropped with oil prices and Apple retreated a day before its quarterly results.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index slipped off two-month highs on Monday, weighed down by a fall in advertising group WPP , while TalkTalk's losses worsened in the wake of a cyber attack.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy trade on Tuesday morning after rising to a two-month high on the previous day as investors stayed on the sidelines before key events this week.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar was on the back foot in Asia on Tuesday, after disappointing U.S. home sales data pushed down Treasury yields and prompted investors to pare bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would opt to hike interest rates before year-end.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday, with benchmark yields retreating from two-week highs as stock market losses and disappointing data on domestic new home sales rekindled demand for low-risk government bonds.

COMMODITIES

PLATINUM

SINGAPORE - Gold steadied near $1,160 an ounce on Tuesday as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting that kicks off later in the session, waiting for clues on the timing of a U.S. rate hike.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped on Tuesday but remained in its recent range as caution kicked in ahead of key central bank meetings this week.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell on Tuesday, on course for a third week of losses as U.S. inventory data is expected to show another increase in crude stocks.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)