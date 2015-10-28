EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday on uncertainty over the U.S. rate outlook and disappointing results from Ford and other companies. Upbeat results from Apple after hours, however, could give the market a boost on Wednesday

LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Tuesday, extending losses as shares linked to the economic cycle gave up ground on concerns over growth in some countries and an oversupplied commodity market.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose during light trading on Wednesday morning as earnings-related news nudged share prices higher, although many investors remained on the sidelines ahead of upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan meetings.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar hovered just below its 2-1/2-month high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as traders looked for more signs from the Federal Reserve that U.S. interest rates are on course to rise.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday after a drop in domestic durable goods orders in September reinforced the view of a slowdown in U.S. economic growth in the third quarter, supporting investor demand for low-risk government bonds.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold retained small overnight gains on Wednesday, but caution prevailed ahead of a Federal Reserve policy statement later in the session as investors waited for clues on the timing of a U.S. rate hike.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped on Wednesday with patchy economic indicators in the United States casting doubt over the strength of global economic growth ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting later in the session.

OIL

TOKYO - U.S. crude futures rose from multi-week lows in thin early Asian trade on Wednesday after an industry group reported that stocks fell at the Cushing storage hub in Oklahoma, delivery point for West Texas Intermediate oil contracts.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)