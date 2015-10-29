EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday after a volatile session as the Federal Reserve gave a vote of confidence in the U.S. economy by signaling a December interest rate hike was still on the table.

LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped on Monday as mining stocks suffered after China reported its economic growth had slowed, while drugmaker Shire dipped after U.S. regulators withheld approval for a new drug.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was nearly flat in choppy trade on Thursday morning after stronger-than-expected industrial output data helped reduce expectations that the Bank of Japan will announce additional easing on Friday.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar held near 2-1/2-month highs against a basket of currencies on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it may raise interest rates in December, when the European Central Bank is widely expected to add to its stimulus.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday with short- and medium-dated yields hitting their highest in a month after the Federal Reserve left the door open for a rate hike in December, surprising traders who had hoped for hints of no move this year.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold ticked up on Thursday but stayed near its lowest level in two weeks after the Federal Reserve hinted at a possible U.S. rate hike in December, bolstering the dollar and reducing the appeal of non-interest-paying bullion.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped on Thursday on increased prospects of a U.S rate hike in December, which boosted the dollar and made commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

OIL

TOKYO - Crude futures held on to strong gains in early Asian trading on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged and a weekly government report on oil stockpiles showed an inventory build that was within expectations.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)