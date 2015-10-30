EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Thursday as the market digested disappointing tech earnings reports and the potential for an interest rate hike in December.

LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Thursday, underperforming European indexes, after a spate of disappointing earnings updates and a decline in copper prices that put pressure on mining shares.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks dipped in trade on Friday morning after the Bank of Japan announced that it would keep monetary policy steady.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar slipped against the yen on Friday. The greenback was down 0.3 percent at 120.72 yen, dipping to as low 120.29, as those who had speculated that the BOJ would ease policy pared their bets.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday with benchmark yields jumping to their highest in a month as the U.S. economy expanded in the third quarter on solid consumer spending, reinforcing chances the Federal Reserve may hike interest rates in December.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held near its lowest in three weeks on Friday and looked set to post its worst week in two months on expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. rates this year.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was steady near three-week lows on Friday, and was set to end little changed for the month, as traders priced in a U.S. rate rise that would add to headwinds facing commodities against a backdrop of ample supply

OIL

TOKYO - Crude futures dropped in early Asian trading on Friday after the release of a report showing that U.S. economic growth had slowed sharply, reinforcing concerns about sluggish demand in a world awash with oil.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)