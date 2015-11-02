EQUITIES
Asian stocks slid on Monday after soft Chinese factory
surveys stoked global growth concerns, while the dollar edged
back against the safe-haven yen as risk appetite waned. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
lost 0.6 percent.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday morning,
reaching a 1-1/2 weeks low, on lacklustre China economic surveys
and weak U.S. stocks, while investors traded on individual
company earnings news.
- - - -
NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes finished with their strongest
monthly performances in four years on Friday, even as they
dipped for the day amid a mixed bag of earnings reports.
- - - -
LONDON - Disappointing company results depressed UK shares
on Friday, and energy firms fell as the price of crude oil
retreated after weak U.S. economic growth data.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The U.S. dollar edged down in Asian trading on
Monday, as investors' appetite for risk evaporated against a
background of downbeat Chinese factory surveys.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday, with
benchmark yields retreating from one-month peaks as soft
domestic and overseas data renewed traders' outlook on tepid
global growth and month-end buying boosted longer-dated
Treasuries prices.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold fell to its lowest level in four weeks on
Monday, extending a sell-off to a fourth straight session, as
investors feared the Federal Reserve would hike U.S. rates this
year.
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper dipped to a one-month low on
Monday after China's factory growth contracted in October,
raising concerns that successive easing measures in the world's
top metals user are failing to jump start the real economy.
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell in Asian trading hours on Monday
as analysts expected weaker demand from China in upcoming
months.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)