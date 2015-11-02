EQUITIES

Asian stocks slid on Monday after soft Chinese factory surveys stoked global growth concerns, while the dollar edged back against the safe-haven yen as risk appetite waned. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.6 percent.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday morning, reaching a 1-1/2 weeks low, on lacklustre China economic surveys and weak U.S. stocks, while investors traded on individual company earnings news.

- - - -

NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes finished with their strongest monthly performances in four years on Friday, even as they dipped for the day amid a mixed bag of earnings reports.

- - - -

LONDON - Disappointing company results depressed UK shares on Friday, and energy firms fell as the price of crude oil retreated after weak U.S. economic growth data.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The U.S. dollar edged down in Asian trading on Monday, as investors' appetite for risk evaporated against a background of downbeat Chinese factory surveys.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday, with benchmark yields retreating from one-month peaks as soft domestic and overseas data renewed traders' outlook on tepid global growth and month-end buying boosted longer-dated Treasuries prices.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold fell to its lowest level in four weeks on Monday, extending a sell-off to a fourth straight session, as investors feared the Federal Reserve would hike U.S. rates this year.

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper dipped to a one-month low on Monday after China's factory growth contracted in October, raising concerns that successive easing measures in the world's top metals user are failing to jump start the real economy.

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell in Asian trading hours on Monday as analysts expected weaker demand from China in upcoming months.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)