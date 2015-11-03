EQUITIES

SYDNEY - Asian share markets crept ahead on Tuesday after the benchmark for U.S tech stocks hit its highest in 15 years, while a holiday in Japan kept currencies tethered within recent tight ranges.

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks added to their recent run with gains across all sectors on Monday, led by increases in the beaten-down energy group and the acquisition-driven healthcare industry. For a full report, click on

LONDON - Britain's top equity index steadied on Monday, with a sharp drop in drugmaker Hikma HIK.L after an update and weaker miners following China's factory data offsetting a late rally in banks. For a full report, click on

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar, euro and yen started trade on Tuesday in familiar territory, having shuffled sideways as uninspired traders waited for bigger fish to fry after the latest readings on global manufacturing activity failed to provide fresh impetus.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest level in over five weeks on Monday, while shorter-dated yields reached their highest in over six weeks on expectations of a likely Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold steadied after a four-day decline on Tuesday but languished near a four-week low as investors dumped the metal on expectations the Federal Reserve would hike U.S. rates this year.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper rose in Asia on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous day as the export component of a Chinese factory survey climbed, offering modest price support.

OIL

SINGAPORE - U.S. crude futures edged up early on Tuesday, but the market outlook remains bearish as supply still exceeds demand and due to worries the dollar will strengthen when the U.S. Federal Reserve eventually raises interest rates.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)