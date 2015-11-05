EQUITIES

HONG KONG - Asian stocks snapped a two-day rally and fell on Thursday after the U.S. central bank hinted at a December interest rate hike, sending short-term U.S. bond yields to 4-1/2-year highs and pushing the dollar broadly up.

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday, retracing recent gains along with energy shares, while comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointing to a possible interest rate hike in December added to investor caution.

LONDON - Britain's top share index closed higher on Wednesday, with a rally in mining stocks on expectations of a pick up-in metals demand and encouraging results from companies such as Marks and Spencer MKS.L helping sentiment.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar stood at three-month highs against a basket of major currencies on Thursday following a jump in U.S. Treasury yields as Federal Reserve officials hammered home the message that a December "liftoff" in U.S. rates is a distinct possibility.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. two-year Treasury yields hit their highest in four and a half years on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. economy was "performing well" and could justify an interest rate hike in December.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held near a one-month low on Thursday and looked likely to drop below the $1,100-an-ounce level after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen bolstered market expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike in December.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper edged up on Thursday, holding its ground in the face of a stronger dollar, with prospects for the U.S. economy picking up.

OIL

TOKYO - Oil futures were up slightly in early Asian trade on Thursday after losses the previous session on official figures showing a sixth consecutive week of inventory gains in U.S. crude stockpiles.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)