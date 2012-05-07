------------------(8:30 a.m Indian Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,396.04 -32.92 NZSX 50 3,532.758 -17.02 DJIA 13,038.27 -168.32 Nikkei 9,134.26 -245.99 NASDAQ 2,956.34 -67.96 FTSE 5,655.06 -111.49 S&P 500 1,369.10 -22.47 Hang Seng 20,562.29 -523.71 SPI 200 Fut 4,340.00 -51.00 CRB Index 297.20 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.835 -0.044 US 30 YR Bond 3.030 -0.041 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2980 1.2981 Yen US$ 79.82 79.87 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1638.59 Silver (Lon) 30.10 Gold (NY) 1639.2 Light Crude 96.72 --------------------------------------------------------------- Overnight market action. Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK- U.S. stock index futures fell after Greek voters trounced ruling parties in elections on Sunday, a result that put the country's future in the euro zone at risk, and as Socialist candidate Francois Hollande won the French presidency. S&P 500 futures were down 12.3 points at 1,350.20 at 7:35 p.m. EDT (2335 GMT), suggesting a fall of about 1 percent when the U.S. stock market opens on Monday. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 176 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 28 points.  For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark stock market suffered its worst daily fall in two weeks on Friday after mining shares dropped on the back of weak America jobs data, and fund managers said the index was unlikely to make much headway in the near term. The benchmark FTSE 100 index closed down 1.9 percent at 5,655.06 points, erasing a 0.2 percent gain the previous day and losing 2.1 percent over the week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO -Japan's Nikkei average shed 2.6 percent to hit a three-month low on Monday after elections in France and Greece raised concerns on whether struggling euro zone economies will continue to pursue austerity measures and as U.S. jobs data came in weaker than expected. The Nikkei was down 242.08 points at 9,138.17, breaking below its 52-week moving average near 9,158 but holding above i t s 200-day moving average near 9,066. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong share were set to start the week lower on Monday, with financials and resources-related names taking the brunt of the hit after elections in France and Greece sowed fresh doubt about the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 2.03 percent at 20,658.41. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 2.15 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro tanked on Monday, breaking below its well-worn range from the past three months against the dollar after elections in Greece and France raised fresh concerns that the euro zone's hard-earned bailout and austerity steps could fall apart. The euro fell as far as $1.29552, its lowest since Jan. 25, breaking below the rough $1.30-$1.35 trading band it had been stuck in since February. The euro last traded at $1.2978, down 0.8 percent from late U.S. levels last Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday after April employment data reinforced concerns of slowing U.S. economic growth, stoking demand for low-risk government debt ahead of next week's auctions. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded up 16/32 to yield 1.88 percent, down nearly 6 basis points from late on Thursday. The 30-year bond climbed 18/32, yielding 3.09 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold edged down on Monday but managed to stay away from a 1-1/2 week low hit in the previous session, as sluggish U.S. jobs data fuelled hopes for more monetary easing, while elections in Europe added to worries on the euro zone debt crisis. Spot gold had edged down 0.1 percent to $1,639.99 an ounce by 0039 GMT, off the low of $1,626.50 hit on Friday. U.S. gold lost 0.3 percent to $1,640.80. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- Shanghai copper fell on Monday, after elections in France and Greece stoked concerns on whether struggling euro zone economies could continue to pursue austerity measures crucial to resolving the bloc's debt crisis. Disappointing jobs data from the United States also added to global economic concerns, weighing on riskier assets like equities and commodities. The London Metal Exchange is closed for Early May Bank Holiday. The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 1.3 percent to 57,570 yuan ($9,100) a tonne by 0115 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SEOUL- Oil fell sharply on Monday, extending losses from the previous session, after elections in France and Greece raised concerns about their ability to carry out further austerity measures and renewed worries the euro zone debt crisis may resurface. The bad news from Europe came after U.S. non farm hiring slowed for the second month in a row in April, which fueled a sell-off in oil markets on Friday. Since Friday, U.S. crude has lost more than 6 percent, while Brent has dropped over 4 percent. U.S. crude was down $2.06 at $96.43 a barrel by 0021 GMT, after dropping to as low as $95.34, its weakest since Dec. 20, 2011. U.S. oil fell around 4 percent on Friday, its biggest drop since last December, to hit below $100 for the first time since February. Brent crude lost $1.66 to $111.52 a barrel, after touching a low of $110.34, its lowest since late January. The benchmark contract fell 2.5 percent on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; 91-022-61807243; manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com) (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)