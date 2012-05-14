-----------------(8:15 a.m Indian Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,286.60 +1.53 NZSX 50 3,553.44 +5.38 DJIA 12,820.60 -34.44 Nikkei 8,952.66 -0.65 NASDAQ 2,933.82 +0.18 FTSE 5,575.52 +31.57 S&P 500 1,353.39 -4.60 Hang Seng 19,905.94 -58.69 SPI 200 Fut 4,273.00 -12.00 CRB Index 291.80 -0.95 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.822 -0.019 US 30 YR Bond 3.0024 -0.012 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2887 1.2889 Yen US$ 79.99 80.02 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1581.59 Silver (Lon) 28.78 Gold (NY) 1581.7 Light Crude 95.38 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Hong Kong and Tokyo figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - Shares of U.S. banks slumped on Friday after JPMorgan said it lost billions of dollars on bad trades, but the overall market ended only modestly lower, thanks to gains in technology shares. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 34.44 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,820.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.60 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,353.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.18 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,933.82. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares reversed early losses to close higher on Friday with traders citing technical reasons as gains in defensive stocks outpaced falls in banks and miners, which remain hamstrung by European debt and global growth worries. London's blue chip index closed up 31.57 points, or 0.6 percent at 5,575.52, in weak volumes, finding support around the 5,500, a level at which the index has bounced off in each of the last three sessions and closing above its 200-day moving average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average bounced back above 9,000 in early trade on Monday after China cut bank reserve ratios on Saturday, countering the unease surrounding the euro zone as Greece struggles to form a government. The Nikkei stepped up 0.7 percent to 9,014.21, after falling 4.6 percent last week to mark its sixth consecutive week of losses as concerns about a deepening euro zone crisis and slowing growth in China outweighed a largely positive earnings season. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to start the week higher on Monday, boosted by strength in China growth proxies that could help the benchmark Hang Seng Index snap a seven-day losing streak. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.37 percent at 20,037.52. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE The euro hit its lowest level in nearly four months on Monday after Greek political leaders failed in their latest efforts to form a ruling coalition, keeping investors on edge over the risk of the country exiting the euro zone. The euro breached an option barrier at $1.2900 and dipped to as low as $1.28811 at one point on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since Jan. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices gained on Friday, pushing yields down for the eighth straight week after JPMorgan surprised markets by admitting heavy losses and as Greece's political turmoil showed no sign of resolution. Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded up 9/32 to yield 1.843 percent, down from 1.89 percent late Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold edged up on Monday after an early rebound in Japanese stocks ignited bargain hunting, but gains were capped by fears about a worsening debt crisis in Europe after inconclusive election results in Greece raised the risk the country could exit the euro zone and the European Union. Gold added $4.30 an ounce to $1,582.60 by 0026 GMT, having hit a low around $ 1,573 on Friday, its weakest since early January, on fears that the debt crisis in Europe will hurt global economic growth. U.S. gold for June slipped $1 an ounce to $1,583.00. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures edgedhigher on Monday, bouncing back from the previous session's loss, after top consumer China cut its bank reserve requirement ratio for a third time in six months to boost a slowing economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.6 percent to $8,061 per tonne by 0106 GMT after losing more than 1 percent on Friday and falling for a second consecutive week.The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 57,480 yuan ($9,100) per tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil fell on Friday and posted a second straight weekly loss as pressure from weak industrial growth in China countered news that U.S. consumer confidence hit a four-year high. Brent June crude slipped 47 cents to settle at $112.26 a barrel, after falling to $111.40. Its loss for the week was 0.81 percent. U.S. June crude fell 95 cents to settle at $96.13, below the 200-day moving average of $96.27, and falling to $95.59 in post-settlement trading. It fell 2.4 percent for the week. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net; +91 22 61807243)