Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,260.40 +36.59 NZSX 50 3,534.67 -20.679 DJIA 12,719.64 -100.96 Nikkei 8,865.77 -108.07 NASDAQ 2,910.52 -23.30 FTSE 5,465.52 -110.00 S&P 500 1,341.44 -11.95 Hang Seng 19,706.44 -28.60 SPI 200 Fut 4,270.00 -27.00 CRB Index 288.45 -3.35 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.7671 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.9277 +0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2824 1.2827 Yen US$ 79.86 79.87 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1553.90 Silver (Lon) 28.06 Gold (NY) 1553.9 Light Crude 94.29 Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors dealt with the one-two punch of worsening political upheaval in the euro zone and the possibility that China's economy may be softening more than previously thought. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 125.25 points, or 0.98 percent, to close at 12,695.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 15.04 points, or 1.11 percent, to 1,338.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 31.24 points, or 1.06 percent, to 2,902.58. LONDON - Britain's stock market slumped to its lowest level this year on Monday and looked poised for further falls, with cheap valuations unlikely to lure back investors while concerns persist over Europe's debt and the health of the global economy. The FTSE 100 finished the day down 110 points, or 2 percent at 5,465.52, wiping some 28 billion pounds ($45 billion) off the index. That was its lowest close since December 2011, after it fell as far as 5,436.69 in intra-day trade. TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, weighed down by exporters with high exposure to Europe such as Mazda Motor, after Greece's struggle to form a coalition heightened fears the country was closer to exiting the euro zone. The Nikkei was down 1.4 percent at 8,852.4 in midmorning trade, well below its 200-day moving average of 9,037.47. HONG KONG-Hong Kong shares were set to extend their decline on Tuesday, with the benchmark index poised to register its worst losing streak in nearly two decades as fears of a Greece exit from Europe and weak Chinese growth keep investors on the backfoot. The Hang Seng Index was indicated to open down 0.16 percent at 19,702.54. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to fall 0.57 percent. FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro slipped to a four-month low against the dollar on Tuesday as political impasse in Greece raised fear the country may renege on bailout pledges and exit the currency bloc. Concerns about slowing Chinese and global growth also drove down higher-yielding currencies and boosted the safe-haven dollar and yen, with the Australian dollar flirting with a five-month low against the greenback. For now, though, the euro gained a foothold just above support around 1.2827, the 76.4 percent retracement of its rally earlier this year from $1.2624 to $1.3486. The common currency last stood at $1.2830 after having fallen as low as $1.2815, its lowest in nearly four months, in thin early Wellington trade. TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices rose on Monday, pushing yields to the lowest since early October as political turmoil in Greece, an anti-austerity vote in Germany and concern of slower growth in China drove a bid for safety. Spanish 10-year debt was trading with a yield above 6 percent, seen as unsustainable. COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold on Tuesday briefly dropped to its lowest since late December as the euro sank against the U.S. dollar on worries crisis-hit Greece could leave the euro zone, although lower prices attracted jewellery makers and bargain hunters. Gold raced to a record of around $1,920 an ounce in 2011, when investors turned to the metal as a safe haven during the debt crisis in Europe. But bullion is moving in tandem with riskier assets this year, with investors turning to the safety of the dollar and the euro hitting multi-month lows. Spot gold hit in an intraday low at $1,555.40 an ounce before rebounding to $1,558.25 by 0019 GMT, up $1.60. U.S. gold for June delivery fell $2.90 to $1,558.10 an ounce. BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper hit fresh four-month lows on Tuesday as investors steered clear of riskier assets with no resolution in sight to Greece's political distress that is compounding investor concerns about a slowing Chinese economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.9 percent to $7,767.25 a tonne by 0107 GMT, extending its losing streak to a third session. The metal touched a low of $7,763.50 earlier, its weakest since Jan. 12. OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Monday as Greece's inability to form a coalition government and concerns about a slowing Chinese economy fed worries about the outlook for petroleum demand. Greece's turmoil triggered selling in dollar-denominated copper and gold, sending a benchmark commodities index to a 19-month low, while pressuring the euro to a four-month low against the dollar and weighing on the stock market. Brent crude fell 69 cents to settle at $111.57 a barrel, having slumped to $110.04, the lowest intraday price since last falling below the $110 level on Jan. 25.