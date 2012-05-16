-------------------(8:15 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,190.70 75.58 NZSX 50 3,516.042 -18.87 DJIA 12,632.00 -63.35 Nikkei 8,820.79 -79.95 NASDAQ 2,893.76 -8.82 FTSE 5,437.62 -27.90 S&P 500 1,330.66 -7.69 Hang Seng 19,463.01 -431.30 SPI 200 Fut 4,239.00 -34.00 CRB Index 289.14 +0.69 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.7705 0.00 US 30 YR Bond 2.9176 -0.004 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2735 1.2737 Yen US$ 80.35 80.37 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1539.91 Silver (Lon) 27.49 Gold (NY) 1539.8 Light Crude 92.96 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for the eighth day in the past 10 on Tuesday as uncertainty stemming from the political stalemate in Greece gave investors another reason to be cautious and sellers came out in force late in the session. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 63.35 points, or 0.50 percent, to 12,632.00 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX lost 7.69 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,330.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 8.82 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,893.76. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares extended losses on Tuesday, led by the mining sector as the cloud looming over the euro zone darkened after Greek politicians failed to form a government, denting sentiment and the outlook for global growth. London's blue chip index fell 0.5 percent to 5,437.62, adding to the previous session's 2 percent drop, with anxiety increasing that Greece might leave the euro zone. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell on Wednesday as investors cut exposure to risky assets after the failure of Greek politicians to form a government raised the prospect leftists opposed to bailout terms could win new elections in June. The Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to 8,861.21 after hitting a 3-1/2-month closing low on Tuesday, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.2 percent to 745.68. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to start weaker on Wednesday, with Chinese financials among the top drags after official mainland media reported flat loan growth for the first two weeks of May by the country's "Big Four" state-owned banks. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.2 percent at 19,655.34. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.78 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro held at four-month lows against the dollar on Wednesday and may extend losses sustained so far this month after Greece said it will hold new elections, raising risks Athens could eventually exit the euro. Against the yen, the greenback rose to a two-week high of 80.36, pulling away from 2-1/2-month low of 79.428 yen hit last week, with major support seen at 79.14, a 61.8 percent retracement of its rally from February to March.  For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries debt prices ended little changed on Tuesday as worries about Greece's political turmoil offset earlier profit-taking and data suggesting the U.S. economy has not succumbed to Europe's debt troubles. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes ended unchanged in price on the day at 99-26/32 on above-average trading volume. The 10-year yield stood at 1.77 percent after earlier touching a more than seven-month low. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold extended losses on Wednesday and slipped to its weakest since December after Greece's failure to form a government prompted investors to cut their exposure to the precious metal, which is now behaving like other risk assets. U.S. June gold futures, which often dictate spot gold, dropped more than 1 percent to a low of $1,536.5 an ounce, their lowest since Dec. 29. Cash gold was also at a 4-1/2 month low. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper fell to a four-month low on Wednesday, extending losses to a fourth consecutive session after the political crisis in Greece deepened when Athens announced that it would hold a second round of elections. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.6 percent to a four-month low of $7,712 per tonne, before paring some losses to $7,739.75 by 0100 GMT. The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.8 percent to 55,490 yuan ($8,800) per tonne, near a four-month low of 55,280 yuan hit in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil edged higher on Tuesday, snapping three days of declines and pushing its premium to slumping U.S. crude back above $18 a barrel, as supportive German economic growth helped counter political turmoil in Greece. Brent June crude rose 67 cents to settle at $112.24 barrel, recovering from a $110.93 low and reaching $112.67. For a full report, double click on - - - -