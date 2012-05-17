-------------------(8:15 a.m Indian Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
S&P/ASX 200 4,137.10 28.43 NZSX 50 3,511.63 -2.88
DJIA 12,598.55 -33.45 Nikkei 8,783.25 -17.92
NASDAQ 2,874.04 -19.72 FTSE 5,405.25 -32.37
S&P 500 1,324.80 -5.86 Hang Seng 19,374.35 +116.08
SPI 200 Fut 4,156.00 -3.00 CRB Index 289.35 +0.21
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.7808 +0.022 US 30 YR Bond 2.919 +0.021
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2738 1.2742 Yen US$ 80.29 80.32
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1546.79 Silver (Lon) 27.55
Gold (NY) 1546.7 Light Crude 93.21
-------------------------(May 17)-------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower in a choppy session on
Wednesday, with the S&P 500 logging its fourth straight decline
as investors worried about Greece's future as a member of the
euro zone.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.62
points, or 0.26 percent, at 12,599.38. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 5.83 points, or 0.44 percent, at 1,324.83.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 19.72 points, or
0.68 percent, at 2,874.04.
LONDON - Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell to
its lowest closing level in more than four months on Wednesday,
as new fears about the Greek banking system killed off a brief
afternoon rally on the market.
The FTSE 100 fell by 32.37 points, or 0.6 percent, to
5,405.25 points - above a 5,400 point resistance level but still
ending at its lowest close since Dec. 21, when the market
finished at 5,389.74 points.
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average steadied on Thursday as
stronger-than-expected Japanese economic growth data countered
news that some Greek banks have been denied funding by the
European Central Bank, which heightened fears that Greece might
exit the euro.
The Nikkei was flat at 8,804.80 in midmorning trade
after moving in and out of positive territory. The index is
still down 1.8 percent this week, on track for its seventh
straight weekly loss, which would mark its worst run since 2001
HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on
Thursday, led by China Mobile Ltd, but the tone will
remain fragile after the market's worst day in six months in the
previous session pushed it further into technically oversold
territory.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.57 percent at
19,369.43. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.63 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The euro wallowed near a four-month trough versus the
dollar on Thursday after some banks in Athens faced emergency
funding needs, compounding fears that a potential Greek exit
from the euro could put more pressure on other struggling euro
zone nations.
The common currency fetched $1.2730, up 0.1 percent on
the day, but still within shouting distance of its four-month
low at 1.2681 plumbed the day before. It has already shed 4.1
percent in May, coming close to its 2012 trough of 1.2624.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices were steady to higher in
another choppy session on Wednesday as news that the European
Central Bank cut off funds to cash-strapped Greek banks and
bond-friendly minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting
supported bids for low-risk government bonds.
In the cash market, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
last traded up 2/32 at 99-28/32 in price with a
yield of 1.76 percent, down nearly 1 basis point on the day.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold rose half a percent on Thursday as bargain
hunters resurfaced after prices tumbled to another 4-1/2 month
low in the previous season, but gains could be limited by fears
of a deepening debt crisis in Greece, even as the euro
rebounded.
Bullion has this year been moving in tandem with assets that
are perceived to be risky, shedding its status as a safe haven
in times of economic instability.
Spot gold added $7.64 an ounce to $1,545.94 an ounce
by 0046 GMT after falling as low as $1,527 on Wednesday, its
weakest since Dec. 29. U.S. gold futures for June delivery
rose $9.30 an ounce to $1,545.90.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper edged higher for the first time in
five sessions on Thursday with a firmer euro aiding its bounce
from four-month lows in the previous session amid a deepening
debt crisis in Europe exacerbated by political instability in
Greece.
The modest gains in copper suggests many investors are wary
of bidding up prices aggressively given the contagion potential
of a euro zone without Greece, a slowdown in top copper consumer
China and the fragile state of the U.S. economy. Three-month
copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.8 percent
to $7,716 a tonne by 0105 GMT, after falling to a session low of
$7,625 on Wednesday, its weakest since Jan. 10.
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil futures tumbled on Wednesday, coming
under pressure with U.S. equities, as banking troubles in Greece
further highlighted the euro zone debt crisis, sparking risk
aversion across markets.
In London, ICE Brent for June delivery expired and
settled at $111.71 a barrel, down 53 cents, after volatile
trading between $110.41 and $112.10. Front-month Brent fell for
the fourth time in five sessions.
The July Brent contract closed at $109.75, dropping
$1.70.
Falling for the fourth straight session, U.S. June crude
settled at $92.81, down $1.17, the lowest front-month
settlement since Nov. 2. It fell to $91.81 early, the lowest
intraday since Nov. 3, and rose as high as $94.16.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra;
manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net; +91 22 61807243)