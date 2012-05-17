-------------------(8:15 a.m Indian Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,137.10 28.43 NZSX 50 3,511.63 -2.88 DJIA 12,598.55 -33.45 Nikkei 8,783.25 -17.92 NASDAQ 2,874.04 -19.72 FTSE 5,405.25 -32.37 S&P 500 1,324.80 -5.86 Hang Seng 19,374.35 +116.08 SPI 200 Fut 4,156.00 -3.00 CRB Index 289.35 +0.21 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.7808 +0.022 US 30 YR Bond 2.919 +0.021 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2738 1.2742 Yen US$ 80.29 80.32 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1546.79 Silver (Lon) 27.55 Gold (NY) 1546.7 Light Crude 93.21 -------------------------(May 17)------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower in a choppy session on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 logging its fourth straight decline as investors worried about Greece's future as a member of the euro zone. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.62 points, or 0.26 percent, at 12,599.38. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.83 points, or 0.44 percent, at 1,324.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 19.72 points, or 0.68 percent, at 2,874.04. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell to its lowest closing level in more than four months on Wednesday, as new fears about the Greek banking system killed off a brief afternoon rally on the market. The FTSE 100 fell by 32.37 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,405.25 points - above a 5,400 point resistance level but still ending at its lowest close since Dec. 21, when the market finished at 5,389.74 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average steadied on Thursday as stronger-than-expected Japanese economic growth data countered news that some Greek banks have been denied funding by the European Central Bank, which heightened fears that Greece might exit the euro. The Nikkei was flat at 8,804.80 in midmorning trade after moving in and out of positive territory. The index is still down 1.8 percent this week, on track for its seventh straight weekly loss, which would mark its worst run since 2001 For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Thursday, led by China Mobile Ltd, but the tone will remain fragile after the market's worst day in six months in the previous session pushed it further into technically oversold territory. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.57 percent at 19,369.43. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.63 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro wallowed near a four-month trough versus the dollar on Thursday after some banks in Athens faced emergency funding needs, compounding fears that a potential Greek exit from the euro could put more pressure on other struggling euro zone nations. The common currency fetched $1.2730, up 0.1 percent on the day, but still within shouting distance of its four-month low at 1.2681 plumbed the day before. It has already shed 4.1 percent in May, coming close to its 2012 trough of 1.2624. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices were steady to higher in another choppy session on Wednesday as news that the European Central Bank cut off funds to cash-strapped Greek banks and bond-friendly minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting supported bids for low-risk government bonds. In the cash market, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded up 2/32 at 99-28/32 in price with a yield of 1.76 percent, down nearly 1 basis point on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold rose half a percent on Thursday as bargain hunters resurfaced after prices tumbled to another 4-1/2 month low in the previous season, but gains could be limited by fears of a deepening debt crisis in Greece, even as the euro rebounded. Bullion has this year been moving in tandem with assets that are perceived to be risky, shedding its status as a safe haven in times of economic instability. Spot gold added $7.64 an ounce to $1,545.94 an ounce by 0046 GMT after falling as low as $1,527 on Wednesday, its weakest since Dec. 29. U.S. gold futures for June delivery rose $9.30 an ounce to $1,545.90. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged higher for the first time in five sessions on Thursday with a firmer euro aiding its bounce from four-month lows in the previous session amid a deepening debt crisis in Europe exacerbated by political instability in Greece. The modest gains in copper suggests many investors are wary of bidding up prices aggressively given the contagion potential of a euro zone without Greece, a slowdown in top copper consumer China and the fragile state of the U.S. economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.8 percent to $7,716 a tonne by 0105 GMT, after falling to a session low of $7,625 on Wednesday, its weakest since Jan. 10. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil futures tumbled on Wednesday, coming under pressure with U.S. equities, as banking troubles in Greece further highlighted the euro zone debt crisis, sparking risk aversion across markets. In London, ICE Brent for June delivery expired and settled at $111.71 a barrel, down 53 cents, after volatile trading between $110.41 and $112.10. Front-month Brent fell for the fourth time in five sessions. The July Brent contract closed at $109.75, dropping $1.70. Falling for the fourth straight session, U.S. June crude settled at $92.81, down $1.17, the lowest front-month settlement since Nov. 2. It fell to $91.81 early, the lowest intraday since Nov. 3, and rose as high as $94.16. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net; +91 22 61807243)