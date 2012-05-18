----------------(8:20 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,085.90 71.31 NZSX 50 3,501.80 -19.71 DJIA 12,442.49 -156.06 Nikkei 8,669.30 -207.29 NASDAQ 2,813.69 -60.35 FTSE 5,338.38 -66.87 S&P 500 1,304.86 -19.94 Hang Seng 18,784.33 -416.60 SPI 200 Fut 4,081.00 -79.00 CRB Index 289.55 +0.20 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.7090 +0.019 US 30 YR Bond 2.8042 +0.022 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2680 1.2683 Yen US$ 79.42 79.44 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1575.26 Silver (Lon) 28.06 Gold (NY) 1575.40 Light Crude 92.66 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks hit a four-month low on Thursday, as rising Spanish bond yields increased investor anxiety over that country's banks and another round of weak data undermined hopes for U.S. economic recovery. Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 157.65 points, or 1.25 percent, to end at 12,440.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 19.92 points, or 1.50 percent, at 1,304.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 60.35 points, or 2.10 percent, at 2,813.69. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index closed below 5,400 for the first time this year on Thursday, extending its falls to a fourth straight session as jitters over turmoil in the euro zone dominated the market backdrop. At the close, the FTSE 100 index was down 66.87 points, or 1.2 percent at 5,338.38, its lowest close since November 2011 and having hit an intra-day low of 5,309.75. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped sharply on Friday morning with securities hammered by fears of contagion from Spain's ailing bank system and a strong yen pushed down exporters. The Nikkei dropped 2.4 percent to 8,652.04, having dropped through support at 8,800. The broader Topix followed suit with a 2.5 percent fall to 728.81. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares are poised for a third-straight loss on Friday, aided by a 4.3 percent slump in HSBC Holdings on escalating political instability in Europe, with risk aversion further compounded by underwhelming U.S. data. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 2.16 percent at 18,787. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 2.05 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The euro hit a four-month low in Asia on Friday, extending the decline prompted by fears Greece may leave the euro zone and contagion jitters after Moody's downgraded 16 Spanish banks. Worries that Greece could quit the euro may put pressure on other ailing European economies weighed on the currency, which last fetched $1.2690, down 0.1 percent on the day. It has already shed 4.1 percent in May, zeroing in on its 2012 low of 1.2624. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday as disappointing data on regional U.S. business activity and worries about Greece's political turmoil and the health of Spanish banks stoked safe-haven bids. Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR fell to their lowest levels in more than seven months and were within striking distance of 1.67 percent, the lowest yield in at least 60 years. In the cash market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR last traded up 17/32 at 100-15/32 in price for a yield of 1.70 percent, down 6 basis points from Wednesday. The 30-year, or long, bond US30YT=RR was 2 points higher at 104-1/32, yielding 2.80 percent, down almost 10 basis points on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold ticked up on Friday, after posting its largest one-day gain in more than three months in the previous session, but prices were on track to drop for a third straight week on mounting worries over the euro zone debt crisis. Gold rallied more than 2 percent on Thursday, biggest one-day rise since January, supported by a decline in regional U.S. factory activity that fueled hopes for more monetary stimulus. Gold added $1.04 an ounce to $1,574.29 by 0036 GMT, off a 4-1/2-month low at $1,527 struck on Wednesday. Gold raced to a record of around $1,920 last September on fears the euro zone debt crisis could spiral out of control, but this year, the metal is moving in tandem with assets that are perceived to be risky. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper peeked above four-month lows on Friday on bargain-hunting and signs that Greeks are warming up to pro-austerity parties, allaying some fears their country could leave the euro zone. But worries over Spain's finances and reports of Chinese copper inflows into the LME will likely cap gains in the session. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had inched up 0.1 percent to $7,656.75 a tonne by 0138 GMT, after closing almost flat in the prior session. The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.9 percent to 55,220 yuan ($8,700) a tonne, after rising 1.9 percent on Thursday - much more than London futures did on the same day. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil slumped more than 2 percent on Thursday to end at the lowest level since December, as investors avoided risky assets due to mounting fears that turmoil in Greece could spread to other stressed euro zone economies. The Brent contract struck a session low of $106.98, also the lowest intraday price since Dec. 30. From the beginning of May, front-month Brent has fallen $11.67, or nearly 10 percent. U.S. crude settled at $92.56, down 25 cents, the lowest close for front-month crude since Nov. 2. From the beginning of the month, front-month crude has skidded nearly 12 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net; +91 22 61807243)