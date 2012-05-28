-----------------------(08:30 / 3000 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,029.25 -26.60 NZSX 50 3,462.20 -24.02 DJIA 12,454.83 -74.92 Nikkei 8,579.03 -1.36 NASDAQ 2,837.53 -1.85 FTSE 5,351.53 +1.48 S&P 500 1,317.82 -2.86 Hang Seng 18,716.52 +3.11 SPI 200 Fut 4,018.00 -13.00 CRB Index 281.95 +0.03 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.746 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.849 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2589 1.2592 Yen US$ 79.40 79.42 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1575.29 Silver (Lon) 28.55 Gold (NY) 1575.3 Light Crude 91.69 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Update with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four with a down day on Friday as investors were reluctant to buy going into a long weekend, with uncertainty still swirling around Europe. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 74.92 points, or 0.60 percent, to 12,454.83 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 2.86 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,317.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.85 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,837.53. The U.S. stock market will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. LONDON - Britain's blue-chip index recorded its first weekly gain in a month on Friday but its recent rally lost momentum and the index closed flat on the day, capped by uncertainty about the euro zone crisis and an economic slowdown in China. The FTSE 100 ended up 1.48 points at 5,351.53 after a choppy trading session, with share price moves exacerbated by light volume at just 75 percent of its 90-day average. TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average steadied on Monday as gains in industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp on the back of a bullish broker note helped offset weakness in Japan's top investment bank Nomura Holdings and Renesas Electronics Corp. The Nikkei was flat at 8,583.81, holding below its five-day moving average near 8,603, and still in "oversold" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 28.7. HONG KONG - Shares were set to start weaker on Monday, pulled down by China plays with GOME Electrical Appliances slumping more than 9 percent after posting underwhelming quarterly results last Friday. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.22 percent at 18,672.32. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.53 percent. FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro bounced off two-year lows on Monday after Greek conservatives topped opinion polls ahead of another general election, triggering covering of massive short positions on hopes Athens may agree to austerity steps and avoid a euro exit. A conservative victory on June 17 would raise the odds that Athens will form a government that would agree to harsh bailout terms by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, enabling it to stay in the euro currency club. TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Friday as concerns over a possible Greek exit from the euro zone fueled a bid for the safe-haven debt, with investors preparing for what is likely to be volatile trading over the coming month. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Friday traded 11/32 higher in price to yield 1.75 percent, down from 1.78 percent late Thursday but up slightly from 1.72 percent a week ago. COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK - Gold prices edged higher on Friday after another day of choppy trading but the shiny metal still finished the week lower after broad commodities selling earlier in the week due in part to a strong dollar. In Friday's session, COMEX's most-active gold futures contract, June, settled at $1,568.90, up 0.7 percent on the day. BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose slightly on Friday as prices clawed back from 4-1/2-month lows hit earlier this week, although the market headed for its fourth consecutive weekly loss as uncertainty over Europe's economy and the potential exit of Greece from the euro hammered the single currency. LME copper settled at $7,654 per tonne in the official session, up 0.59 percent from the previous day's evening evaluation. Prices hit the lowest since early January at $7,503 this week. OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose for a second day on Friday on the lack of progress in negotiations with Iran over its disputed nuclear program, but crude futures posted a fourth straight weekly loss as Europe's debt problems threatened economic growth and petroleum demand. Brent July crude rose 28 cents to settle at $106.83 a barrel, having swung from $106.02 to $107.24. The fourth straight weekly loss was only 31 cents, but Brent has fallen $13, or 10.85 percent, in that four-week period. U.S. July crude edged up 20 cents to settle at $90.86, having moved from $90.20 to $91.32, and remaining inside Thursday's trading range. For the week, it fell 62 cents and losses during the four-week period total $14.07, or 13.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)