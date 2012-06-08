----------------(8:30 a.m India time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,132.0 +14.0 NZSX 50 3,454.12 -19.83 DJIA 12,460.96 +46.17 Nikkei 8,470.35 -169.37 NASDAQ 2,831.02 -13.70 FTSE 5,447.79 +63.68 S&P 500 1,314.99 -0.14 Hang Seng 18,568.68 -109.61 SPI 200 Fut 4,132.00 +14.00 CRB Index 274.01 +0.24 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.6082 -0.036 US 30 YR Bond 2.7047 -0.039 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2526 1.2528 Yen US$ 79.46 79.49 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1570.01 Silver (Lon) 28.24 Gold (NY) 1571.2 Light Crude 83.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 ended barely changed on Thursday as optimism about China's interest-rate cut was offset by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments that dimmed hopes for more U.S. stimulus. Both the Dow industrials and the Nasdaq ended off session highs, with the Dow rising modestly for the day and the Nasdaq slipping. The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 46.17 points, or 0.37 percent, to 12,460.96 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged down 0.14 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to 1,314.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 13.70 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 2,831.02 For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares hit a three-week high on Thursday as China's surprise move to cut interest rates and firm UK services sector data boosted investors' appetite for risk, although charts signalled strong resistance on the way up. The FTSE 100 lost some shine in late trading and closed below a session high because a lot of investors had positioned for some support from the Fed and the BoE. But it was still up 63.68 points, or 1.2 percent, at 5,447.79 points, helped by China's move to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average fell 2.00 percent to 8,467.30 on Friday, while the broader Topix shed 1.80 percent to 717.62. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG-Hong Kong shares are poised to start higher for a fourth straight day on Friday after China's surprise cut in interest rates but investors remained cautious, some saying the move signalled more weakness for the world's second-largest economy. The Hang Seng index was set to open up 0.6 percent at 18,797.9. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open up 0.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro and commodity currencies nursed modest losses on Friday, having seen gains sparked by a surprise Chinese interest rate cut quickly evaporate after the U.S. central bank offered no hint of imminent monetary stimulus. The euro last stood at $1.2570, retreating from a two-week high of $1.2626, while the Australian dollar slid to $0.9902 from a peak of $1.0003. That saw the dollar bounce off a two-week low against a basket of major currencies. The dollar index was at 82.233, well off Thursday's trough of 81.911. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Most U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday, snapping three days of decline, as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank was ready to shield the economy if financial troubles intensified. Prices on the 30-year government bond ended down 11/32 at 105-1/32 for a yield of 2.75 percent, up 1.6 basis points on the day. The 30-year yield has risen 24 basis points since touching a record low of 2.51 percent last Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold traded little changed on Friday following a sharp sell-off in the previous session after U.S. central bank chief gave no hint on imminent stimulus, disappointing investors and dampening gold's appeal as a hedge against monetary easing. Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,588.06 an ounce by 0023 GMT, on course for a weekly decline of more than 2 percent. It dropped nearly 2 percent in the previous session. U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery edged up 0.1 percent to $1,589.70. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI, June 8 Copper fell on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's chairman gave no hint that further monetary easing was imminent, disappointing those hoping that more stimulus by the world's largest economy would help boost global commodity prices. Investors also began to worry that a decision on Thursday to cut rates in China, the world's top metals consumer, signalled grim economic data is on the cards. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 1.6 percent to $7,376 a tonne by 0105 GMT, after rising 1.1 percent in the prior session. It remains on track to gain 0.2 percent on the week. The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.5 percent to 53,400 yuan($8,400) a tonne, after dropping 0.3 percent the session before. It looks set to end the week 2 percent lower. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - U.S. crude futures fell more than $2 on Friday, pressured by uncertainty about the fragile economic recovery in top oil consumer the United States after its central bank chief offered few clues about more stimulus measures. U.S. oil was trading $2.06 lower at $82.76 a barrel by 0146 GMT. Brent crude dropped $1.52 to $98.41 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)