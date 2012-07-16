-----------------(8:20 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,777.09 +203.82 Nikkei 8,724.12 +4.11 NASDAQ 2,908.47 +42.28 FTSE 5,666.13 +57.88 S&P 500 1,356.78 +22.02 Hang Seng 19,126.34 +37.34 SPI 200 Fut 4,273.00 -12.00 CRB Index 293.96 +3.69 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.491 +0.000 US 30 YR Bond 2.577 +0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2238 1.2240 Yen US$ 79.11 79.16 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1585.49 Silver (Lon) 27.24 Gold (NY) 1585.6 Light Crude 86.71 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks shed the sour tone that plagued equities all week on Friday, with a rally that broke a six-day losing streak. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 203.82 points, or 1.62 percent, at 12,777.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 22.01 points, or 1.65 percent, at 1,356.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 42.28 points, or 1.48 percent, at 2,908.47. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Strength in heavyweight commodity stocks and banks lifted Britain's top share index on Friday, as investors' risk appetite returned after second-quarter growth rates in China slowed, fuelling expectations for more stimulus moves. The FTSE 100 closed up 57.88 points, or 1.0 percent, at 5,666.13, regaining all of the previous session's drop to end a volatile week almost where it started on Monday at 5,662. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set to start the week higher on Monday, lifted by strength in Chinese growth plays, but a slew of profit warnings will likely temper any further relief from China GDP figures that were in line with expectations. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.9 percent at 19,265.34. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.76 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro and high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar started trading on Monday with a spring in their step, following a rally late last week in part on the back of diminishing worries about China's economic health. The euro also held firm, trading at $1.2250 versus $1.2241 late on Friday in New York, pulling further away from a two-year trough around $1.2162 plumbed last week. Against the yen, the single currency edged up to 97.80, off a six-week low of 96.43. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices fell on Friday as news of a surprise rise in producer prices and a rebound in Wall Street stocks reduced the safe-haven appeal of bonds, although benchmark yields remained near historic lows. On lighter-than-usual volume, benchmark 10-year notes traded 5/32 lower in price to yield 1.49 percent, up from 1.48 percent late Thursday. The 30-year bond lost 12/32 in price to yield 2.58 percent, up from 2.56 percent late Thursday. The bond yield is just 7 basis points above its record low set on June 1. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold traded little changed on Monday, retaining gains from the previous session clocked up after China's growth data came in on target and eased worries about worsening economic conditions, feeding risk appetite and boosting the euro. Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,590.59 an ounce by 0023 GMT, after rallying 1 percent on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper edged down on Monday after surging to a one-week high in the prior session, although signals top consumer China will step up efforts to stabilise its economy are expected to put a floor under prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched down 0.3 percent to $7,674.50 per tonne by 0115 GMT, after rising 1.9 percent in the previous session. Prices hit a one-week top at $7,730 on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose for a third day on Friday after China reported GDP data in line with expectations and slightly above the government's target, soothing concerns about slowing growth in the world's second largest economy. Brent August crude rose $1.33 to settle at $102.40 a barrel, reaching $103.44 intraday and pushing above its 50-day moving average for the first time since April when it went past $101.65. U.S. crude rose $1.02 to settle at $87.10 a barrel, after reaching $87.61. It scaled the front-month 50-day moving average of $87.50, pushing above it for the first time since early May on its way to posting a 3.14 percent gain for the week. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)