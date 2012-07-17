--------------(8:15 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,727.21 -49.88 Nikkei 8,774.52 +50.40 NASDAQ 2,896.94 -11.53 FTSE 5,662.43 -3.70 S&P 500 1,353.64 -3.14 Hang Seng 19,386.55 +265.21 SPI 200 Fut 4,073.00 +1.00 CRB Index 295.98 +2.02 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.4876 +0.017 US 30 YR Bond 2.5784 +0.022 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2297 1.2299 Yen US$ 78.90 78.94 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1592.80 Silver (Lon) 27.42 Gold (NY) 1592.4 Light Crude 88.59 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - A surprise decline in June retail sales was the latest worrying sign from the economy, pushing stocks slightly lower on Monday, but Citigroup shares limited losses after it reported earnings. Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.95 points, or 0.39 percent, at 12,727.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.17 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,353.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.53 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,896.94. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index edged lower in low-volume trade on Monday, led by banks and mining stocks, as concern about the outlook for corporate earnings kept investors cautious. The FTSE 100 ended down 3.70 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,662.43 in volume, just under two-thirds of its 90-day daily average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average ticked down in early trade on Tuesday as a stronger yen hit exporters, knocking already struggling electronics companies such as Sharp, which fell to a fresh 34-year low. The Nikkei shed 0.1 percent to stand at 8,718.24 after it barely snapped a six-day losing steak on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, with Chinese oil majors and financials among the bigger boosts to benchmark indexes. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.19 percent at 19,156.96. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.44 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar was stuck near one-month lows against the yen on Tuesday as Tokyo markets reopened after a holiday, with lukewarm U.S. retail sales for June having bolstered hopes of further U.S. policy easing. The dollar stood at 78.82 yen, barely changed from late New York levels. Its support now rests at a June 15 low of 78.61 yen, while resistance looms at its 200-day moving average at 79.05. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. 10-year bond yields fell to match historic lows on Monday after a surprise drop in retail sales provided the latest evidence of a slowing economy, bolstering bets of new stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 8/32 in price for a yield of 1.47 percent, down from 1.49 percent late on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged up on Tuesday ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's Congressional testimony which is expected to provide clues on whether the central bank will launch more monetary stimulus. Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,591.65 an ounce by 0034 GMT. U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery was little changed at $1,591.50. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - Copper rose on Tuesday, supported by hopes of more monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve after weak retail sales data added to evidence the world's largest economy was slowing. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched up 0.4 percent to $7,725 per tonne by 0143 GMT, after falling slightly by 0.1 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose for a fourth straight session on Monday, lifted by hopes that signs of economic slowing will prompt stimulus measures, especially in China, and by news a U.S. Navy vessel off the United Arab Emirates fired on a fishing boat that failed to heed warnings. Expiring front-month Brent August crude rose $1.15 to settle at $103.55 a barrel, having swung from $102.07 to $103.69. Brent September crude rose $1.95 to settle at $103.37 a barrel. U.S. August crude pushed up $1.33 to settle at $88.43 a barrel, above the U.S. front-month crude 50-day moving average of $87.21, after trading from $86.41 to $88.48. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)