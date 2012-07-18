---------------(8:20 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,805.54 +78.33 Nikkei 8,773.70 +18.70 NASDAQ 2,910.04 +13.10 FTSE 5,629.09 -33.34 S&P 500 1,363.67 +10.03 Hang Seng 19,318.87 -136.00 SPI 200 Fut 4,118.00 +12.00 CRB Index 295.64 -0.34 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.4977 -0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.5970 -0.007 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2292 1.2293 Yen US$ 79.09 79.12 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1582.09 Silver (Lon) 27.26 Gold (NY) 1582.3 Light Crude 88.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after Coca-Cola and Goldman Sachs joined the growing roster of S&P companies that beat profit forecasts and as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open to more stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 78.33 points, or 0.62 percent, at 12,805.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 10.03 points, or 0.74 percent, at 1,363.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 13.10 points, or 0.45 percent, at 2,910.04. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index dropped on thin volume on Tuesday, hit by falls for several heavyweight banks and miners, and was expected to remain technically rangebound in the near term. By the close, the FTSE 100 was down 0.6 percent, or 33.34 points, at 5,629.09 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched up in early trade on Wednesday after several U.S. firms beat earnings expectations and the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept alive hopes of more stimulus. The Nikkei advanced 0.2 percent to 8,769.39, while the broader Topix stepped up 0.1 percent to 743.82. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set to open flat on Wednesday, with strength in China Mobile Ltd helping to offset weakness in HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank. The Hang Seng Index was set to start flat at 19,452.24. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.05 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro got a leg up against the dollar on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank is ready to support the U.S. economy if needed, though gains were limited as the Fed chief remained vague about specific steps. The euro seesawed overnight, initially dropping after Bernanke's testimony, but then rose to session highs and continued to push higher in early Asian trade. It was last at $1.2293, below Tuesday's one-week high of $1.2317 but well off a two-year low of $1.2162 hit last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt yields rose from historic lows on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank stands ready to respond to a slowing U.S. economy, but gave few details on future Fed actions. Ten-year note yields rose to 1.51 percent after matching their record lows of 1.44 percent on Monday. Thirty-year bond yields increased to 2.59 percent, after falling as low as 2.517 percent on Monday, less than a basis point higher than the debt's record low yield. The yield gap between two-year notes and 30-year bonds expanded to 236 basis points on Tuesday, from 232 basis points late on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold stayed put above $1,580 an ounce on Wednesday, after dropping in the previous session when the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed gold bugs by offering no signs of imminent monetary stimulus measures. Spot gold was little changed at $1,583.99 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after losing about half a percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- Copper traded higher on Wednesday in what traders described as a technical rebound following a fall of 1.2 percent in the prior session after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave few concrete hints of future stimulus measures for the world's largest economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 1 percent to $7,668.75 per tonne by 0114 GMT, snapping two sessions of losses. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose for the fifth straight session on Tuesday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open for more monetary stimulus but gave no signal on whether the Fed was closer to such a move. Brent September crude rose 63 cents to settle at $104 a barrel, swinging from $102.77 to $104.75. U.S. August crude pushed up 79 cents to settle at$89.22 a barrel, having fallen to $87.41 before reaching the $89.46 intraday peak after the initial Bernanke-induced slump. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)