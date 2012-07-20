--------------------(8:15 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,943.36 +34.66 Nikkei 8,770.30 -25.25 NASDAQ 2,965.90 +23.30 FTSE 5,714.19 +28.42 S&P 500 1,376.51 +3.73 Hang Seng 19,603.35 +44.30 SPI 200 Fut 4,164.00 +4.00 CRB Index 304.97 +5.89 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.497 -0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.600 -0.008 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2258 1.2260 Yen US$ 78.58 78.60 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1582.41 Silver (Lon) 27.22 Gold (NY) 1582.0 Light Crude 92.27 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday for a third straight day, with the S&P 500 at a 2-1/2 month high as earnings from technology companies as well as hopes for more monetary stimulus outweighed weak economic data. Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.66 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,943.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.73 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,376.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.30 points, or 0.79 percent, at 2,965.90. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index edged higher on Thursday helped by a bounce in several heavyweight banking stocks including HSBC, although volumes were once again low and chart support for the move remained weak. The cyclical sector led the market higher, adding a total of 8.7 points to the broader FTSE 100, which ended up 0.5 percent, or 28.42 points, at 5,714.19 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average slipped in early trade on Friday as weak U.S. economic data raised concerns over the health of the world's largest economy and its impact on the export-reliant Japanese economy. The Nikkei eased 0.3 percent to 8,772.13, holding above its five-day moving average at 8,754.61. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open firmer on Friday, helped by strength in China Mobile Ltd, with the Hang Seng Index expected to trade around its 200-day moving average on the day. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.28 percent at 19,613.78. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.24 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The euro fell against the dollar and hovered near a record low versus the Australian dollar on Friday, undermined by worries about Spain's fiscal woes and recent falls in shorter-term euro zone interest rates. The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.2261, staying above a two-year low of $1.2162 hit on trading platform EBS last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. government bond prices fell Thursday as investors were reluctant to make large bets on further yield falls, after a dramatic rally this month on slowing global growth saw the debt test record low yields. Benchmark 10-year note yields are trading only 8 basis points higher than a record low of 1.44 percent set on June 1, which was tested again earlier this week when surprisingly weak economic data spurred new bond buying. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold hovered near $1,580 an ounce on Friday, retaining gains from the previous session as weak U.S. economic data improved the outlook for more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve which would drive investors to bullion. Spot gold was little changed at $1,582.19 an ounce by 0039 GMT, on course for a weekly loss of about 0.5 percent. The price gained half a percent in the previous session. U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery inched up 0.1 percent to $1,582. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper prices edged up on Friday, holding near a two-week high hit in the previous session on hopes top consumer China would take more steps to boost its economy, but weak U.S. data is expected to keep a lid on gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to $7,741.25 per tonne by 0119 GMT. It touched a high of $7,813 per tonne on Thursday, its highest since July 3. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose a seventh straight session on Thursday, reaching an eight-week high, as Middle East tensions reinforced concern about potential supply disruptions while strong corporate earnings lifted investor optimism. Brent September crude jumped $2.64 to settle at $107.80 a barrel, having reached $108.18, the highest price since front-month Brent hit $109.36 on May 22. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Jijo Jacob)