--------------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,822.57 -120.79 Nikkei 8,542.65 -127.22 NASDAQ 2,925.30 -40.60 FTSE 5,651.77 -62.42 S&P 500 1,362.66 -13.85 Hang Seng 19,151.58 -489.22 SPI 200 Fut 4,144.00 -21.00 CRB Index 304.57 -0.40 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.443 -0.015 US 30 YR Bond 2.535 -0.011 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2112 1.2115 Yen US$ 78.18 78.19 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1578.49 Silver (Lon) 27.09 Gold (NY) 1578.3 Light Crude 90.51 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks broke a three-day winning streak on Friday as Europe's debt crisis engulfed markets with renewed fears that Spain may be unable to dodge a costly bailout. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 120.79 points, or 0.93 percent, at 12,822.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 13.85 points, or 1.01 percent, at 1,362.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 40.60 points, or 1.37 percent, at 2,925.30. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 ended lower on Friday, halting a run of six weekly gains, as Spain's financial outlook took a fresh hit, pushing its yields to a new high and hitting bank stocks across Europe. Weakness in the financials proved the main drag on the broader index, sending the blue-chip FTSE 100 down 62.42 points, or 1.1 percent, to 5,651.77 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slid to a five-week low in early trade on Monday, hit by renewed fears that Spain may require a full-blown bailout after two indebted regions requested financial aid. The Nikkei was trading 1.4 percent lower at 8,551.76, after touching 8,544, its lowest level since June 14. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to start weaker on Monday, dragged down by a 3.7 percent fall in the shares of HSBC Holdings, Europe's largest bank, as concerns grow over Spain's ability to stave off a sovereign bailout. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 1.9 percent at 19,259.4. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 2.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - -- - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro fell to a near 12-year trough on the yen and plumbed record lows versus its Australian counterpart on Monday, starting the new week under pressure on persistent fears that Spain will eventually need a full sovereign bailout. The euro bought 95.10 yen, having fallen as far as 94.88, a trough not seen since November 2000. Against the greenback, it hit a 25-month low around $1.2103 , creeping ever closer to the 2010 trough of around $1.1876. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Yields on U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasuries hit a record low of 1.4365 percent in early Asian trade on Monday on market concerns Spain may need a full-fledged bailout after an indebted Spanish region requested financial aid. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold edged lower on Monday under the pressure of a stronger dollar, as investors fretted about Spain's finances after its Valencia region said it might need help from Madrid. Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,580.84 an ounce by 0032 GMT, after posting a 0.3-percent loss last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper prices firmed on Monday as investors looked for bargains after the metal fell its most in a month the session before on fears Spain would need a full sovereign bailout. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.1 percent to $7,548.75 per tonne by 0122 GMT, firming after falling 2.4 percent, the most since June 21. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday on renewed fears about Europe's debt crisis after tiny Murcia was on course to become the second Spanish region to request for financial assistance from the central government. Brent crude slipped $1.03 to $105.80 a barrel by 0229 GMT, while U.S. crude fell $1.05 to $90.78 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)