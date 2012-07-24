-----------------(8:15 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,721.54 -101.03 Nikkei 8,472.62 -35.70 NASDAQ 2,890.15 -35.15 FTSE 5,533.87 -117.90 S&P 500 1,350.33 -12.33 Hang Seng 00.00 SPI 200 Fut 4,085.00 -5.00 CRB Index 298.88 -5.69 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.4246 -0.013 US 30 YR Bond 2.4976 -0.012 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2125 1.2127 Yen US$ 78.24 78.27 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1576.10 Silver (Lon) 27.03 Gold (NY) 1575.6 Light Crude 88.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Monday, as Spain appeared closer to needing a national bailout and poor corporate results weighed on the market. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 101.11 points, or 0.79 percent, to end unofficially at 12,721.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 12.14 points, or 0.89 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,350.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 35.15 points, or 1.20 percent, to close unofficially at 2,890.15. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index plunged on Monday to its lowest level in three weeks and fell back into the red for the year as fresh euro zone worries hit banks across the continent, while technical charts pointed to further weakness over the summer. Britain's FTSE 100 closed at 5,533.87, down 117.90 points, or 2.1 percent, with no individual stock posting a gain. The blue chips are now down 0.7 percent for the year, going back into negative territory for the first time this month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped to a six-week low on Tuesday after worries that Spain may need a bailout intensified concerns on the global economy and sent the yen higher. The Nikkei fell 0.5 percent to 8,468,22, extending losses after sliding 1.9 percent on Monday. It is edging closer to its six-month low of 8,296, hit in early June. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong's stock market will resume trading at 1 pm (0500 GMT) on Tuesday after the morning session was cancelled due to Typhoon Vicente. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The embattled euro languished at multi-year lows versus the yen and greenback on Tuesday, having been dealt another setback after Moody's changed to negative its outlook for Europe's biggest economy, Germany. The news saw the euro give up about 30 pips to $1.2108 , not far off Monday's trough of around $1.2067 -- a low not seen since June 2010. The euro last stood at $1.2117. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell to new record lows on Monday as concern that the euro zone's debt crisis is spiraling out of control led investors to seek out the relative safety of U.S. debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 7/32 higher in price to yield 1.44 percent, down from 1.46 percent late Friday. Benchmark yields on Monday touched 1.40 percent, a record low. The notes were last up 9/32 in price to yield 1.43 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold on Tuesday held steady above a 1-1/2 week low near $1,560 hit in the previous session, although prices remained under pressure from rekindled worries about the euro zone debt crisis. Spot gold was little changed at $1,576.60 an ounce at 0043 GMT. The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery was also barely changed at $1,576.10. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper rose on Tuesday on short-covering ahead of the release of data on Chinese factory activity, rebounding from a near one-month low in the prior session on worries that Spain's debt problems will undermine global demand for metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7 percent to $7,452.50 per tonne by 0123 GMT. It fell to its lowest level since June 28 in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, down a second straight day, as worries that Spain is headed for a bailout and the euro zone debt crisis is spreading prompted investors to sell assets perceived as risky, boosting the dollar and U.S. debt. Brent September crude fell $3. 57 to settle at $ 103. 26 a barrel, having fallen to as low as $102.42 intra-day. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)