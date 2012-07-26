-----------------(8:25 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,675.05 +58.73 Nikkei 8,389.38 +23.48 NASDAQ 2,854.24 -8.75 FTSE 5,498.32 -0.91 S&P 500 1,337.89 -0.42 Hang Seng 18,918.48 +40.15 SPI 200 Fut 4,090.00 +8.00 CRB Index 297.24 +0.87 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.4160 +0.018 US 30 YR Bond 2.4675 +0.014 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2142 1.2145 Yen US$ 78.10 78.12 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1604.31 Silver (Lon) 27.34 Gold (NY) 1603.5 Light Crude 88.74 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day and the Nasdaq dropped on Wednesday after a rare earnings stumble from Apple, while strong results from Boeing and Caterpillar lifted the Dow. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 58.73 points, or 0.47 percent, to end at 12,676.05. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped just 0.42 point, or 0.03 percent, to finish at 1,337.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 8.75 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 2,854.24. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index steadied on Wednesday, pausing after three days of falls thanks to a mixed batch of corporate results that pitted a weak showing in Europe for GlaxoSmithKline and BT against a sterling performance for chipmaker Arm. At the close, the FTSE 100 index was broadly flat at 5,498.32 points, taking a breather after a three-session losing streak. Volume was once again weak, at two-thirds of its 90-day daily average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up from a seven-week low on Thursday as U.S. markets stabilised, although worries about the global economy are set keep the market under pressure. The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,396.98, recovering from Wednesday's seven-week low. The broader Topix index rose 0.2 percent to 707.82, having fallen for 13 of the past 14 sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Shares were set to open flat on Thursday, with strength in financials offsetting weakness in Sands China after its parent Las Vegas Sands posted underwhelming second-quarter earnings. The Hang Seng Index was set to open flat at 18,870.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.1 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The euro inched lower on Thursday giving back some of its gains from a short-covering rally the previous day, its outlook clouded by persistent worries about Spain's debt woes. The euro dipped 0.2 percent to $1.2137, pulling away from the previous day's intraday high near $1.2170. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices eased marginally on Wednesday as expectations central banks will have to move further to stem slowing economic growth spurred some tentative buying of riskier assets, at the cost of lower-risk U.S. government debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 3/32 lower in price to yield 1.41 percent, up from a record low of 1.39 percent reached on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Thursday after hitting a three-week high in the previous session, as the euro retreated from gains sparked by expectations that the European Central Bank may consider leveraging the region's rescue fund. Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,601.21 an ounce by 0028 GMT, after rallying nearly 1.5 percent on Wednesday -- its biggest one-day rise since late June. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper steadied on Thursday, recovering from a one-month low hit in the prior session, aided by a rebound in the euro after comments from a European monetary official suggested the region's bailout fund could get more firepower. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $7,453 a tonne by 0105 GMT, up 0.09 percent from the previous session when it hit its lowest in one month at $7,344.25 a tonne. Copper has dropped 15 percent from the year's peak hit in February to trade down around 2 percent for the year. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil futures made a strong comeback on Wednesday, with Brent closing above $104, recovering from session lows on fears that Middle East turmoil could worsen and rising hopes for more U.S. Fed stimulus. September Brent crude shot to a session high of $104.71 a barrel near the close and settled at $104.38, rising 96 cents and extending gains into a second day. It hit a session low of $102.10 after the release of the stockpile data. U.S. September crude settled at $88.97, gaining 47 cents, after hitting a session low of $86.84. In late trading, it jumped to a session high of $89.36. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)