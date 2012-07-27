--------------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,887.93 +211.88 Nikkei 8,561.71 +118.61 NASDAQ 2,893.25 +39.01 FTSE 5,573.16 +74.84 S&P 500 1,360.02 +22.13 Hang Seng 19242.21 +345.76 SPI 200 Fut 4,142.00 +39.00 CRB Index 297.47 +0.23 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.436 +0.039 US 30 YR Bond 2.503 +0.050 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2288 1.2189 Yen US$ 78.18 78.23 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1615.01 Silver (Lon) 27.52 Gold (NY) 1614.3 Light Crude 89.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rode a wave of hope inspired by comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday, ignoring mixed corporate results to focus on the strongest signal yet of the ECB's intentions to protect the euro zone. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 211.88 points, or 1.67 percent, at 12,887.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 22.13 points, or 1.65 percent, at 1,360.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 39.01 points, or 1.37 percent, at 2,893.25. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Thursday after European Central Bank president Mario Draghi pledged to act if needed to preserve the euro, boosting sentiment among investors hoping for a fresh round of stimulus. At the close, the FTSE 100 was up 74.84 points, or 1.4 percent, at 5,573.16, recovering from a one-month low of 5,498.32 points set the previous day. Volume was once again relatively weak, at 88 percent its 90-day daily average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped on Friday after comments from the European Central Bank's chief bolstered hopes of more steps to counter the debt crisis, lifting global share prices and the euro. The Nikkei rose 1.0 percent to 8,529.36, though it faces possible resistance at the bottom of the cloud on its daily Ichimoku chart at 8,609. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set to open higher on Friday, helped by a 2.6 percent gain for AIA Group Ltd after Asia's third-biggest insurer posted better-than-expected first-half earnings. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.44 percent at 19,165.03. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.52 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The euro steadied in Asian trading on Friday after rallying on European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's vow to hold the euro zone together, as investors prepared for U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product data later in the session. The euro traded at $1.2276, down from a two-week high of $1.2330 hit overnight but well above a two-year low of $1.2042 marked on trading platform EBS earlier this week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK- U.S. Treasuries yields rose from record lows on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse, reducing demand for safe-haven government bonds. Investors sold lower-risk assets, and benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 10/32 lower in price to yield 1.43 percent, up from a record low of 1.38 percent touched on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold traded steady on Friday, after gaining for a third straight day in the previous session when European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled the bank would do whatever was necessary to hold the euro zone together. Spot gold was little changed at $1,614.16 an ounce by 0040 GMT, after rising to a three-week high of $1,621.41 an ounce on Thursday. Prices were headed for an almost 2 percent gain this week, the best week in more than a month. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- Copper traded flat on Friday, buttressed by returning confidence in the euro after the European Central Bank's chief reinforced a commitment to the single currency, while focus shifted to a key U.S. economic indicator later in the session. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $7,453 a tonne at 0103 GMT, down 0.22 percent and paring slight gains from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE- Brent remained over $105 per barrel on Friday, buoyed by a European Central Bank pledge to protect the euro zone and hopes of fresh stimulus in the United States, though it stayed on track for its biggest weekly drop in over a month. Brent crude was up 21 cents at $105.44 per barrel at 0200 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) had risen 7 cents to $89.46 per barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)