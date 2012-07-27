--------------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 12,887.93 +211.88 Nikkei 8,561.71 +118.61
NASDAQ 2,893.25 +39.01 FTSE 5,573.16 +74.84
S&P 500 1,360.02 +22.13 Hang Seng 19242.21 +345.76
SPI 200 Fut 4,142.00 +39.00 CRB Index 297.47 +0.23
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.436 +0.039 US 30 YR Bond 2.503 +0.050
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2288 1.2189 Yen US$ 78.18 78.23
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1615.01 Silver (Lon) 27.52
Gold (NY) 1614.3 Light Crude 89.60
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rode a wave of hope inspired by
comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on
Thursday, ignoring mixed corporate results to focus on the
strongest signal yet of the ECB's intentions to protect the euro
zone.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 211.88
points, or 1.67 percent, at 12,887.93. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 22.13 points, or 1.65 percent, at 1,360.02.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 39.01 points, or 1.37
percent, at 2,893.25.
LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Thursday after
European Central Bank president Mario Draghi pledged to act if
needed to preserve the euro, boosting sentiment among investors
hoping for a fresh round of stimulus.
At the close, the FTSE 100 was up 74.84 points, or
1.4 percent, at 5,573.16, recovering from a one-month low of
5,498.32 points set the previous day. Volume was once again
relatively weak, at 88 percent its 90-day daily average.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped on Friday after
comments from the European Central Bank's chief bolstered hopes
of more steps to counter the debt crisis, lifting global share
prices and the euro.
The Nikkei rose 1.0 percent to 8,529.36, though it
faces possible resistance at the bottom of the cloud on its
daily Ichimoku chart at 8,609.
HONG KONG- Shares were set to open higher on Friday, helped
by a 2.6 percent gain for AIA Group Ltd after Asia's
third-biggest insurer posted better-than-expected first-half
earnings.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.44 percent at
19,165.03. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.52
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO- The euro steadied in Asian trading on Friday after
rallying on European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's vow to
hold the euro zone together, as investors prepared for U.S.
second-quarter gross domestic product data later in the session.
The euro traded at $1.2276, down from a two-week high
of $1.2330 hit overnight but well above a two-year low of
$1.2042 marked on trading platform EBS earlier this week.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK- U.S. Treasuries yields rose from record lows on
Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
pledged to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone
from collapse, reducing demand for safe-haven government bonds.
Investors sold lower-risk assets, and benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes traded 10/32 lower in price to yield
1.43 percent, up from a record low of 1.38 percent touched on
Wednesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold traded steady on Friday, after gaining for
a third straight day in the previous session when European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled the bank would do
whatever was necessary to hold the euro zone together.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,614.16 an ounce by
0040 GMT, after rising to a three-week high of $1,621.41 an
ounce on Thursday. Prices were headed for an almost 2 percent
gain this week, the best week in more than a month.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- Copper traded flat on Friday, buttressed by
returning confidence in the euro after the European Central
Bank's chief reinforced a commitment to the single currency,
while focus shifted to a key U.S. economic indicator later in
the session.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $7,453 a tonne at 0103 GMT, down 0.22 percent and
paring slight gains from the previous session.
OIL
SINGAPORE- Brent remained over $105 per barrel on Friday,
buoyed by a European Central Bank pledge to protect the euro
zone and hopes of fresh stimulus in the United States, though it
stayed on track for its biggest weekly drop in over a month.
Brent crude was up 21 cents at $105.44 per barrel at
0200 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) had risen 7 cents
to $89.46 per barrel.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)