Stock Markets DJIA 12,878.88 -92.18 Nikkei 8,513.20 -139.98 NASDAQ 2,909.77 -10.44 FTSE 5,662.30 -50.52 S&P 500 1,365.00 -10.14 Hang Seng 19,519.19 -175.82 SPI 200 Fut 4,200.00 -28.00 CRB Index 294.50 -4.73 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.478 -0.046 US 30 YR Bond 2.553 -0.044 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2172 1.2275 Yen US$ 78.17 78.19 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1590.31 Silver (Lon) 27.20 Gold (NY) 1593.6 Light Crude 87.51 --------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi disappointed investors hoping for immediate action to contain the euro zone debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 92.18 points, or 0.71 percent, to 12,878.88. The S&P 500 Index dropped 10.14 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,365.00. The Nasdaq Composite lost 10.44 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,909.77. LONDON - Britain's leading FTSE share index fell on Thursday, retreating from a three-month high after the European Central Bank failed to deliver widely expected stimulus measures to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis. The FTSE 100 fell 19 percent to 4,791.01 points in early August 2011, its lowest for three years, after a sell-off on fears that Europe's debt crisis would derail the global economy. TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell on Friday as ECB chief Mario Draghi disappointed investors by offering mo immediate action to defend euro, with quarterly losses from Sharp and Sony adding to the gloom. The Nikkei .N225 dropped 1.6 percent to 8,513.20, breaking below 8,581.97, t he 61.8 percent retracement of its rally from June 4 to July 4. Hong Kong - Shares were poised to start lower on Friday, dragged down by a 3 percent loss for AIA Group after its parent American International Group Inc said a drop in the fair value of their AIA stake hurt second-quarter profit. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.7 percent at 19,553.8, below its 200-day moving average, now at 19,681.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1 percent. FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro nursed heavy losses on Friday, having suffered a major setback after the European Central Bank disappointed markets by not backing up its vows to defend the euro with immediate action. The euro was at $1.2179, having skidded nearly three cents to a one-week low around $1.2134 after the ECB indicated it may start buying government bonds to lower crippling borrowing costs for Spain and Italy, but not right now. TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Thursday after the European Central Bank offered no bold plan to shore up the euro zone's banking system and the finances of weaker euro zone members, rekindling bids for low-risk government debt. In heavy, volatile trading, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last 11/32 higher in price at 102-13/32. The 10-year yield fell nearly 4 basis points at 1.485 percent, roughly 10 basis points above the record low set last week. The 30-year bond was up 30/32 at 109-7/32, recouping all of Wednesday's drop. COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold traded little changed on Friday, struggling to recover from a four-day losing streak after the European Central Bank stopped short of offering any immediate aid to contain the region's debt crisis, while caution prevailed ahead of a key U.S. jobs report. Spot gold was little changed at $1,588.66 an ounce by 0029 GMT, after falling for four consecutive sessions. It was headed for a 2-percent weekly decline, its biggest in more than one month. BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper steadied on Friday but was set to log its biggest weekly loss in two months after European Central Bank inaction disappointed markets and as concerns over global growth dragged on expectations of metals demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $7,349 a tonne by 0107 GMT, up 0.26 percent from the previous session when it hit its lowest since June 22. Copper is down more than 3 percent this week, on track for its biggest weekly decline in two months. OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures slipped on Thursday as disappointment that the European Central Bank did not offer more immediate steps to boost economic growth weighed on oil prices, even as tightening North Sea supply and geopolitical concerns limited losses. Brent crude's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R jumped to $18.77 a barrel, based on settlements, and September Brent's premium to the October contract LCO-1=R rose to $1.51 a barrel as the North Sea problems and geopolitical fears keep nearby Brent contracts supported. U.S. September crude fell $1.78 to settle at $87.13 a barrel, having traded from $86.92 to $89.63.