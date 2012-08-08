--------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,168.60 +51.09 Nikkei 8,946.65 +143.34 NASDAQ 3,015.86 +25.95 FTSE 5,841.24 +32.47 S&P 500 1,401.35 +7.12 Hang Seng 20,095.71 +15.98 SPI 200 Fut 4,267.00 +18.00 CRB Index 303.87 +2.12 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.618 -0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.7118 -0.01 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2398 1.2397 Yen US$ 78.52 78.56 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1610.74 Silver (Lon) 28.000 Gold (NY) 1613.6 Light Crude 93.28 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day on Tuesday, pushing the S&P above 1,400 for the first time since early May, on growing optimism the European Central Bank would act soon to contain the bloc's debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 50.71 points, or 0.39 percent, to 13,168.22, according to the latest data. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 7.08 points, or 0.51 percent, to 1,401.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 25.95 points, or 0.87 percent, to 3,015.86. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 climbed to its highest close in four months on Tuesday, with heavyweight miners and energy stocks rallying on expectations of global economic stimulus and outweighing a steep sell off in Standard Chartered. As a result, FTSE 100 underperformed a rally of 1.6 percent in euro zone blue chips. But the UK benchmark still added 32.47 points, or 0.6 percent to 5,841.24 points, its highest close in four months. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose for a third day to test the psychological 9,000 level on Wednesday, powered by exporters on hopes for a new round of stimulus from central banks, while shares in struggling TV maker Sharp Corp recovered slightly. The Nikkei climbed 1.5 percent to 8,935.86, breaking above the 75-day moving average and setting its sights on the 200-day moving average at 8,956, after rallying 2.9 percent in the previous two sessions. The last time the benchmark was at 9,000-mark was in early July. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Shares are poised to start higher on Wednesday and could post a third straight day of gains helped by strength in the financial sector, although Standard Chartered stayed weak. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at 20,188.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.7 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The yen started Asian trading on the backfoot on Wednesday, having sagged across the board as investors continued to favour riskier assets on persistent hopes the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve will add more stimulus soon. The euro was at 97.43 yen, having touched a near one-month high of 97.82, while the Australian dollar bought 82.90 yen after hitting a three-month high around 83.23 overnight. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Tuesday, driving benchmark yields to the highest level in over a month as investors pushed for lower prices ahead of two more debt sales later in the week. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 19/32 lower in price to yield 1.630 percent, hitting earlier in the day the highest level since July 2 and up from 1.56 percent late Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold inched lower on Wednesday, after advancing for three straight days on hopes that central banks in Europe and the United States will launch more stimulusmeasures to help shore up faltering economies. Spot gold edged down $1.29 to $1,609.39 an ounce by 0018 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent over the past three sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper fell on Wednesday after a three-day rally that pushed prices to a one-week top in the previous session, although hopes of more action from Europe to sort out its debt crisis continued to buttress the outlook for metal demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.5 percent to $7,543.75 a tonne by 0106 GMT, reversing gains from the previous session when it hit a one-week high and closed at $7,580 a tonne, its loftiest finish since July 19. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices jumped to a 12-week peak on Tuesday as falling North Sea output, support for more bond buying by the U.S. Federal Reserve and Middle East tensions lifted crude futures to a third straight higher settlement. Brent September crude rose $2.45 to settle at $112 a barrel, best close since May 15, after surging past the front-month 200-day moving average of $111.28. The $112.56 intraday peak is the highest since prices hit $112.67 on May 15. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)