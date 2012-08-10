--------------(8:31 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,165.19 -10.45 Nikkei 8,924.11 -54.49 NASDAQ 3,018.64 +7.39 FTSE 5,851.51 +5.59 S&P 500 1,402.80 +0.58 Hang Seng 20,132.42 -137.05 SPI 200 Fut 4,280.00 +5.00 CRB Index 304.81 +0.49 US 10 YR Bond 1.6556 -0.039 US 30 YR Bond 2.7362 -0.034 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2294 1.2296 Yen US$ 78.60 78.61 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1613.41 Silver (Lon) 27.99 Gold (NY) 1616.0 Light Crude 93.49 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Standard & Poor's 500 extended its rally to a fifth day on Thursday, again eking out a tiny gain as lingering expectations for economic stimulus from central banks lent support to a market lacking new catalysts. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI slipped 10.45 points, or 0.08 percent, to 13,165.19 at the close. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX inched up 0.58 of a point, or 0.04 percent, to 1,402.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained 7.39 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 3,018.64. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares hit a new four-month closing peak in choppy, thin trading on Thursday, led by a further rebound in Standard Chartered, but chart support for further gains in the near term looked weak. Volumes in Standard Chartered were 240 percent of its 90-day daily average, against just 87 percent for the FTSE 100 index, which ended 0.1 percent, or 5.59 points, firmer at 5,851.51, its highest close since early April. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped in early trade on Friday on a lack of fresh incentives to buy, but the index is still on course to mark its biggest weekly gain since February following a four-day rally spurred by hopes for global stimulus. The Nikkei fell 0.5 percent to 8,933.63, but it remains 4.5 percent up on the week, the biggest gain since February. If the index scrambles back above 8,972.94 before close it will be the largest weekly gain since December. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were poised to start lower on Friday, dragged lower by an 18.5 percent dive for Li & Fung on a slew of brokerage downgrades after the firm posted half-year core operating profit that fell by more than a fifth. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.3 percent at 20,020.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open flat. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro steadied in Asia on Friday, as hopes for progress in Europe's debt crisis gained the upper hand over worries about slowing euro zone growth. The euro remained down slightly at $1.2296 but well above an overnight low of $1.2266 and a more than two-year low of $1.2042 hit last month, though it was still shy of its one-month high of $1.2444 set on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices slipped on Thursday but ended the day off session lows after an auction of 30-year bonds capped debt sales for the week. Despite dropping a full point in price shortly after the auction, 30-year U.S. Treasury bonds pared losses, even rising into and out of positive territory, later in the afternoon. The bond's price slipped 04/32 to yield 2.759 percent, compared with 2.75 percent late o n Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading with a yield of 1.693 percent, up from a high yield of 1.68 percent in an auction of $24 billion of the notes on Wednesday. Yields are trading at the highest in more than two months. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold inched down in thin trade on Friday after rising slightly in the previous session, but investors were still hopeful that main consumer China could move to stimulate growth after factory activity slowed unexpectedly in July. Gold fell $1.03 an ounce to $1,616.06 by 0025 GMT, but was heading for its second weekly rise in three. Gold held below a record around $1,920 hit in September last year and had failed to revisit recent highs on uncertainty about any monetary action the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank may take. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper edged higher on Friday in thin trade as investors held on to cautious optimism while waiting for concrete signs of stimulus policies they have been expecting from major economies. Base metals markets were especially yearning for decisive intervention measures by China, the euro zone and the United States to spur the global economy and improve the outlook for metals demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had inched up 0.1 percent to $7,541 per tonne by 0111 GMT, snapping two sessions of losses and on track to post a 1.3 percent gain on the week. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil futures rose on Thursday, with Brent gaining for the fifth straight session, lifted by stronger-than-expected economic data from the United States, a lower outlook for North Sea Brent production and persistent hopes for economic stimulus. In London, Brent crude for September delivery closed $1.08 higher at $113.22 a barrel, the highest settlement for front-month Brent since May 3, after rising to a session high of $113.43. U.S. September crude eked out a 1 cent gain to settle at $93.36. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)