Stock Markets
DJIA 13,165.19 -10.45 Nikkei 8,924.11 -54.49
NASDAQ 3,018.64 +7.39 FTSE 5,851.51 +5.59
S&P 500 1,402.80 +0.58 Hang Seng 20,132.42 -137.05
SPI 200 Fut 4,280.00 +5.00 CRB Index 304.81 +0.49
US 10 YR Bond 1.6556 -0.039 US 30 YR Bond 2.7362 -0.034
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2294 1.2296 Yen US$ 78.60 78.61
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1613.41 Silver (Lon) 27.99
Gold (NY) 1616.0 Light Crude 93.49
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Standard & Poor's 500 extended its rally to a
fifth day on Thursday, again eking out a tiny gain as lingering
expectations for economic stimulus from central banks lent
support to a market lacking new catalysts.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI slipped 10.45 points,
or 0.08 percent, to 13,165.19 at the close. But the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index .SPX inched up 0.58 of a point, or 0.04
percent, to 1,402.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC gained
7.39 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 3,018.64.
LONDON - Britain's top shares hit a new four-month closing
peak in choppy, thin trading on Thursday, led by a further
rebound in Standard Chartered, but chart support for
further gains in the near term looked weak.
Volumes in Standard Chartered were 240 percent of its 90-day
daily average, against just 87 percent for the FTSE 100
index, which ended 0.1 percent, or 5.59 points, firmer at
5,851.51, its highest close since early April.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped in early trade
on Friday on a lack of fresh incentives to buy, but the index is
still on course to mark its biggest weekly gain since February
following a four-day rally spurred by hopes for global stimulus.
The Nikkei fell 0.5 percent to 8,933.63, but it
remains 4.5 percent up on the week, the biggest gain since
February. If the index scrambles back above 8,972.94 before
close it will be the largest weekly gain since December.
HONG KONG- Shares were poised to start lower on Friday,
dragged lower by an 18.5 percent dive for Li & Fung on
a slew of brokerage downgrades after the firm posted half-year
core operating profit that fell by more than a fifth.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.3 percent
at 20,020.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open flat.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The euro steadied in Asia on Friday, as hopes for
progress in Europe's debt crisis gained the upper hand over
worries about slowing euro zone growth.
The euro remained down slightly at $1.2296 but well
above an overnight low of $1.2266 and a more than two-year low
of $1.2042 hit last month, though it was still shy of its
one-month high of $1.2444 set on Monday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices slipped on Thursday but
ended the day off session lows after an auction of 30-year bonds
capped debt sales for the week.
Despite dropping a full point in price shortly after the
auction, 30-year U.S. Treasury bonds pared losses, even rising
into and out of positive territory, later in the afternoon.
The bond's price slipped 04/32 to yield 2.759 percent,
compared with 2.75 percent late o n Wednesday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
with a yield of 1.693 percent, up from a high yield of 1.68
percent in an auction of $24 billion of the notes on Wednesday.
Yields are trading at the highest in more than two months.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold inched down in thin trade on Friday after
rising slightly in the previous session, but investors were
still hopeful that main consumer China could move to stimulate
growth after factory activity slowed unexpectedly in July.
Gold fell $1.03 an ounce to $1,616.06 by 0025 GMT,
but was heading for its second weekly rise in three. Gold held
below a record around $1,920 hit in September last year and had
failed to revisit recent highs on uncertainty about any monetary
action the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank may take.
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI - London copper edged higher on Friday in thin
trade as investors held on to cautious optimism while waiting
for concrete signs of stimulus policies they have been expecting
from major economies.
Base metals markets were especially yearning for decisive
intervention measures by China, the euro zone and the United
States to spur the global economy and improve the outlook for
metals demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had inched up 0.1 percent to $7,541 per tonne by 0111 GMT,
snapping two sessions of losses and on track to post a 1.3
percent gain on the week.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil futures rose on Thursday, with Brent gaining
for the fifth straight session, lifted by stronger-than-expected
economic data from the United States, a lower outlook for North
Sea Brent production and persistent hopes for economic stimulus.
In London, Brent crude for September delivery closed
$1.08 higher at $113.22 a barrel, the highest settlement for
front-month Brent since May 3, after rising to a session high of
$113.43.
U.S. September crude eked out a 1 cent gain to settle
at $93.36.
