-------------(8:25 a.m India Time)-------------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,250.11 +85.33 Nikkei 9,149.94 +57.18 NASDAQ 3,062.39 +31.46 FTSE 5,834.51 +1.47 S&P 500 1,415.51 +9.98 Hang Seng 20,0078.12 +115.17 SPI 200 Fut 4,307.00 +24.00 CRB Index 302.39 +0.23 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.8155 -0.017 US 30 YR Bond 2.390 -0.017 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2350 1.2253 Yen US$ 79.36 79.40 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1615.21 Silver (Lon) 28.18 Gold (NY) 1617.6 Light Crude 95.26 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates, Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed at its highest in more than four months on Thursday on signs of German support for the European Central Bank's effort to fight the region's debt crisis, and as Cisco Systems led gains in the tech sector after a dividend hike. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 85.33 points, or 0.65 percent, to 13,250.11. The S&P 500 Index gained 9.99 points, or 0.71 percent, to 1,415.52. The Nasdaq Composite added 31.46 points, or 1.04 percent, to 3,062.39. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK equities steadied near four-month highs on Thursday and technical resistance levels kept a lid on gains with investors unwilling to push the market further pending harder evidence that policymakers will deliver more long-awaited stimulus. The benchmark FTSE 100 index closed flat at 5,834.51 , around 50 points below an intra-day peak hit on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a three-month high on Friday as investors' risk appetite grew after German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to back the European Central Bank's efforts to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. The Nikkei index advanced 0.6 percent to 9,150.87, setting its sights on the 26-week moving average of 9,167.82 after breaching a high of 9,132.06 touched on July 4. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on Friday, lifted by strength in financials with shares of HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank, the biggest boost to the Hang Seng Index. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.5 percent at 20,057.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.7 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO, Aug 17 The euro on Friday held onto most of its gains from the previous session, bolstered by expectations for impending action to stem Europe's more than two-year old debt crisis The single currency also bought 98.10 yen, not far from a six-week high of 98.17 yen touched on Thursday, and solidly above its 14-day moving average at 96.83. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday, trading near three-month highs as diminishing fear about the euro zone and less conviction that the Federal Reserve will initiate more monetary stimulus next month dampened demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. The 30-year Treasury bond yield briefly moved through its 200-day moving average at 2.9658 percent. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield traded just under its 200-day moving average. It stood at 1.839 percent in late trade, up from 1.826 percent late on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Friday, adding to its biggest daily rise in two weeks in the previous session, on German Chancellor Angela Merkel's comments supporting further action from the European Central Bank to contain the bloc's debt crisis. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,616.41 an ounce by 0021 GMT, on course for a 0.2-percent weekly loss, despite posting its biggest one-day gain in two weeks, at 0.7 percent, in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper extended gains on Friday, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's public support for the European Central Bank's efforts to fight the euro zone debt crisis boosting appetite for risk. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had ticked up 0.3 percent to $7,468 per tonne by 0113 GMT, after rising 0.9 percent in the prior session. It remains on track to fall 0.3 percent on the week, however. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures rose more than 1 percent on Thursday as comments from Germany's chancellor that appeared to back the European Central Bank's efforts to combat the euro zone crisis lifted equities, pressured the dollar and fed hopes for more economic stimulus. Brent September crude rose 65 cents to go off the board at $116.90 a barrel, the highest settlement since the $118.20 close on May 2. Prices reached $117.03 intraday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)