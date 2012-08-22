---------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,203.58 -68.06 Nikkei 9,078.03 -78.89
NASDAQ 3,067.26 -8.95 FTSE 5,857.52 +33.15
S&P 500 1,413.17 -4.96 Hang Seng 19,947.79 -149.61
SPI 200 Fut 4,373.00 -3.00 CRB Index 307.63 +2.87
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.7742 -0.028 US 30 YR Bond 2.873 -0.028
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2466 1.2467 Yen US$ 79.22 79.26
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1638.66 Silver (Lon) 29.32
Gold (NY) 1641.4 Light Crude 96.86
----------------------------------------------------------------
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after the S&P 500 hit
its highest level in four years as the benchmark index faced
technical resistance and traders cashed in recent gains.
The S&P 500 index hit 1,426.68, its highest intraday rise
since May 2008. Volume has been light, as expected in August,
and only three of the past 12 sessions have seen moves of 0.25
percent or more.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.06 points,
or 0.51 percent, to 13,203.58. The S&P 500 Index dropped
4.96 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,413.17. The Nasdaq Composite
lost 8.95 points, or 0.29 percent, to 3,067.26.
LONDON - Britain's top share index advanced on Tuesday in
light trade, led up by miners and banking stocks, as investors
speculated as to how euro zone policy makers would tackle the
region's debt crisis.
The FTSE 100 ended up 33.15 points, or 0.6 percent,
at 5,857.52, having shed 0.5 percent on Monday, in volume at
around 60 percent of the 90-day daily average.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday as
investors cashed in gains after a recent sharp run-up on
mounting expectations that the European Central Bank will soon
act to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 9,103.39, taking
the benchmark to below its five-day moving average at 9,137.45
and its 26-week moving average at 9,147.33.
HONG KONG- shares were set to start weaker on Wednesday,
dragged lower by a 2.3 percent loss for Chinese oil giant CNOOC
Ltd on broker downgrades, a day after announcing its
first half net profit fell twice as much as the market had
expected.
The Hang Seng Index was poised to start down 0.5
percent at 19,996.7. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down
0.7 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO- The euro was steady in early Asian trading on
Wednesday after hitting seven-week highs in the previous
session, with investors waiting to see whether European
policymakers will take action to stem the region's debt crisis.
The euro changed hands at $1.2467, not far from its
Tuesday peak of $1.2488 on the EBS trading platform and marking
its highest level since July 5. The single currency skidded to a
two-year low of $1.2040 less than a month ago, on July 24.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries were largely unchanged on
Tuesday, erasing earlier price losses, as investors focused on
what steps the European Central Bank will take to stem the euro
zone's debt crisis.
Benchmark 10-year note yields tested technical
support at around 1.86 percent for the third time in the past
four days on Tuesday but failed to break firmly above the level,
the notes' 200-day moving average.
The notes' yields last traded at 1.82 percent. They have
jumped from 1.38 percent on July 25.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold traded steady on Wednesday, hovering near
its highest level in more than three months, supported by
speculation on the European Central Bank taking action to curb
Italian and Spanish yields.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,637.56 an ounce by
0019 GMT, after hitting $1,641.20 in the previous session, its
highest since early May. U.S. gold futures contract for December
delivery edged down 0.2 percent to $1,640.10.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper on Wednesday eased from one-month
highs hit the session before as jittery investors turned
defensive ahead of results from BHP Billiton that are
likely to cast fresh light on slowing growth in top metals
consumer China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
slipped 0.67 percent to $7,559.25 a tonne by 0108 GMT, reversing
modest gains seen in the previous session when prices hit their
highest since July 20 at $7,632 a tonne.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Tuesday as hopes that the
European Central Bank will act to contain the region's debt
crisis boosted crude futures and sent the euro to a seven-week
peak versus the dollar.
On Tuesday, Brent October crude rose 94 cents to
settle at $114.64 a barrel, after reaching $115.58.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)