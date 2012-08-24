--------------(8:25 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,057.46 -115.30 Nikkei 9,077.18 -100.94 NASDAQ 3,053.40 -20.27 FTSE 5,776.60 +2.40 S&P 500 1,402.08 -11.41 Hang Seng 19908.47 -225.95 SPI 200 Fut 4,340.00 -28.00 CRB Index 307.24 -0.78 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6848 +0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.8010 +0.015 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2558 1.2563 Yen US$ 78.61 78.65 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1665.21 Silver (Lon) 30.44 Gold (NY) 1669.2 Light Crude 95.77 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong Figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as expectations for quick stimulus action from the Federal Reserve receded and Chinese and euro zone data pointed to a stalling global economy. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 115.30 points, or 0.88 percent, to 13,057.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 11.41 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,402.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 20.27 points, or 0.66 percent, at 3,053.40. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index inched higher on Thursday, steadying after sharp falls in the previous session, underpinned by a recovery among heavyweight miners on expectations of fresh global stimulus measures from central banks. At the close, the FTSE 100 was up 2.40 points, or 0.04 percent, at 5,776.60 after a topsy-turvy session which saw the index hit a peak at 5,809.26 before dropping back to a low of 5,764.02, with movements exaggerated by thin volumes. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average shed 1.3 percent on Friday, retreating from a three-month closing high in the previous session as expectations for quick stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve dimmed. The Nikkei dropped 118.00 points to 9,060.12, breaking below its five-day moving average at 9,139.43 a nd its 26-week moving average at 9,145.77. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Friday, dragged by a 1.7 percent slide in PetroChina after it posted a forecast-lagging 21 percent dip in its second-quarter net profit after markets closed on Thursday. The Hang Seng Index was poised to begin down 1 percent at 19,930.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start down 1.3 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The euro held steady near 7-week highs versus the dollar on Friday, and its downside was seen limited in the near term due to the potential for further unwinding of euro short positions. The single currency held steady at $1.2566, having hit a high of $1.2590 the previous day on trading platform EBS, its highest level in about seven weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday as traders bet on more stimulus from the Federal Reserve, after minutes from its last policy meeting showed that action might be imminent in a bid to reduce unemployment. Benchmark 10-year notes yields declined on Thursday to 1.67 percent, down from a three-month high of 1.86 percent on Tuesday. The yields have increased from a record low of 1.38 percent on July 25. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold hovered near a 4-1/2 month high on Friday, poised for its biggest weekly rise in more than two months, as investors pondered the possibility of imminent bond buying by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold was trading nearly flat at $1,669.79 an ounce by 0035 GMT, on course for a 3.3-percent climb from a week earlier. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - Copper on Friday retreated from one-month highs hit the session before, as hopes faded for more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and on signs Spain could need a full sovereign bailout. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had fallen 0.6 percent to $7,638 per tonne by 0113 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 20 in the previous session.  For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude pared gains on Thursday as revived hopes for more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve faded and doubts about Europe's ability to address its debt crisis crept back in focus. Brent October crude rose 10 cents to settle at $115.01 a barrel, having swung from $114.43 to $116.38. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)