Stock Markets
DJIA 13,057.46 -115.30 Nikkei 9,077.18 -100.94
NASDAQ 3,053.40 -20.27 FTSE 5,776.60 +2.40
S&P 500 1,402.08 -11.41 Hang Seng 19908.47 -225.95
SPI 200 Fut 4,340.00 -28.00 CRB Index 307.24 -0.78
Bonds
US 10 YR Bond 1.6848 +0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.8010 +0.015
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2558 1.2563 Yen US$ 78.61 78.65
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1665.21 Silver (Lon) 30.44
Gold (NY) 1669.2 Light Crude 95.77
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong Figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as expectations for
quick stimulus action from the Federal Reserve receded and
Chinese and euro zone data pointed to a stalling global economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 115.30 points,
or 0.88 percent, to 13,057.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
fell 11.41 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,402.08. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 20.27 points, or 0.66
percent, at 3,053.40.
LONDON - Britain's top share index inched higher on
Thursday, steadying after sharp falls in the previous session,
underpinned by a recovery among heavyweight miners on
expectations of fresh global stimulus measures from central
banks.
At the close, the FTSE 100 was up 2.40 points, or
0.04 percent, at 5,776.60 after a topsy-turvy session which saw
the index hit a peak at 5,809.26 before dropping back to a low
of 5,764.02, with movements exaggerated by thin volumes.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average shed 1.3 percent on Friday,
retreating from a three-month closing high in the previous
session as expectations for quick stimulus measures from the
U.S. Federal Reserve dimmed.
The Nikkei dropped 118.00 points to 9,060.12,
breaking below its five-day moving average at 9,139.43 a nd its
26-week moving average at 9,145.77.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on
Friday, dragged by a 1.7 percent slide in PetroChina
after it posted a forecast-lagging 21 percent dip in its
second-quarter net profit after markets closed on Thursday.
The Hang Seng Index was poised to begin down 1
percent at 19,930.5. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings was indicated to start down 1.3 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE - The euro held steady near 7-week highs versus
the dollar on Friday, and its downside was seen limited in the
near term due to the potential for further unwinding of euro
short positions.
The single currency held steady at $1.2566, having
hit a high of $1.2590 the previous day on trading platform EBS,
its highest level in about seven weeks.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday as
traders bet on more stimulus from the Federal Reserve, after
minutes from its last policy meeting showed that action might be
imminent in a bid to reduce unemployment.
Benchmark 10-year notes yields declined on
Thursday to 1.67 percent, down from a three-month high of 1.86
percent on Tuesday. The yields have increased from a record low
of 1.38 percent on July 25.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold hovered near a 4-1/2 month high on Friday,
poised for its biggest weekly rise in more than two months, as
investors pondered the possibility of imminent bond buying by
the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Spot gold was trading nearly flat at $1,669.79 an
ounce by 0035 GMT, on course for a 3.3-percent climb from a week
earlier.
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI - Copper on Friday retreated from one-month highs
hit the session before, as hopes faded for more stimulus from
the U.S. Federal Reserve and on signs Spain could need a full
sovereign bailout.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had fallen 0.6 percent to $7,638 per tonne by 0113 GMT, after
hitting its highest since July 20 in the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude pared gains on Thursday as revived
hopes for more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve faded and
doubts about Europe's ability to address its debt crisis crept
back in focus.
Brent October crude rose 10 cents to settle at
$115.01 a barrel, having swung from $114.43 to $116.38.
