(.) -----------------------(07:10 / 2110 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,124.67 -33.30 Nikkei 9,060.07 -25.32 NASDAQ 3,073.19 +3.40 FTSE 0.00 +0.00 S&P 500 1,410.44 -0.69 Hang Seng 19,774.88 -28.12 SPI 200 Fut 4,337.00 +0.00 CRB Index 305.89 -0.15 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.6420 -0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.7577 -0.004 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2478 1.2480 Yen US$ 78.52 78.57 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1658.81 Silver (Lon) 30.52 Gold (NY) 1661.6 Light Crude 95.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - Shares of Apple hit another record on Monday to keep the Nasdaq index afloat in the lowest trading volume of the year, with investors looking ahead to a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 33.30 points, or 0.25 percent, at 13,124.67. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.69 points, or 0.05 percent, at 1,410.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.40 points, or 0.11 percent, at 3,073.19. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - British markets were closed for a public holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei average dipped on Tuesday as some investors made bearish bets after the index's recent strong run and on concerns over China's economic growth, outweighing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon launch more stimulus. The Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 9,069.86, remaining below its five-day moving average at 9,107.19 and its 26-week moving average at 9,118.95. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were poised to start lower on Tuesday, with weak China plays dragging the Hang Seng Index below its 200-day moving average, a technical level it has finished above on all but one session since July 31. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.4 percent at 19,723.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start down 0.6 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro barely moved in early Tuesday Asian trade, stuck near this week's lows, while the Australian dollar hit a fresh five-week low on worries about the extent of the slowdown in China. The euro traded at $1.2503, off its seven-week high of $1.2590 hit last Thursday, and near Monday's low of $1.2490. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields fell on Monday as investors focused on whether Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at a third debt purchase program when he speaks at the end of the week. Speculation the Fed will move ahead with more economic stimulus put a bid into Treasuries on Monday in slow, late-summer trade, with U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes gaining 12/32 in price to yield 1.65 percent, down from 1.69 percent late Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold was little changed on Tuesday, after hitting a 4-1/2 month high the previous session, with investors waiting for a gathering of U.S. central bankers later in the week for clues on further stimulus. Spot gold was little changed at $1,664.66 an ounce by 0027 GMT, after rising to $1,676.45 on Monday, its highest level since mid-April. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS NEW YORK/SHANGHAI- Copper fell on Tuesday, with investors closing long positions as they waited for a meeting of central bankers later this week for fresh clues on possible monetary easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The London Metal Exchange reopened after a bank holiday on Monday with its three-month copper contract falling 0.6 percent to $7,597 per tonne by 0102 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures fell toward $112 a barrel on Monday, reversing early gains as Tropical Storm Isaac shuttered refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast, which reduced demand for crude. Brent crude futures fell $1.33 to settle at $112.26, well off the session high of $115.50 a barrel. Traders said they were watching the front-month contract's 200-day moving average of $111.43, a key technical indicator. U.S. crude fell 68 cents to settle at $95.47 a barrel, off the session high of $97.72. RBOB gasoline futures hit a near four-month peak of $3.2050 a gallon, before settling at $3.1548 a gallon, up 2.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)