Stock Markets
DJIA 13,124.67 -33.30 Nikkei 9,060.07 -25.32
NASDAQ 3,073.19 +3.40 FTSE 0.00 +0.00
S&P 500 1,410.44 -0.69 Hang Seng 19,774.88 -28.12
SPI 200 Fut 4,337.00 +0.00 CRB Index 305.89 -0.15
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.6420 -0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.7577 -0.004
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2478 1.2480 Yen US$ 78.52 78.57
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1658.81 Silver (Lon) 30.52
Gold (NY) 1661.6 Light Crude 95.40
Updates Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Shares of Apple hit another record on Monday to
keep the Nasdaq index afloat in the lowest trading volume of the
year, with investors looking ahead to a key speech by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 33.30
points, or 0.25 percent, at 13,124.67. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 0.69 points, or 0.05 percent, at 1,410.44.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.40 points, or 0.11
percent, at 3,073.19.
LONDON - British markets were closed for a public holiday.
TOKYO - The Nikkei average dipped on Tuesday as some
investors made bearish bets after the index's recent strong run
and on concerns over China's economic growth, outweighing
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon launch
more stimulus.
The Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 9,069.86, remaining
below its five-day moving average at 9,107.19 and its 26-week
moving average at 9,118.95.
HONG KONG- Shares were poised to start lower on Tuesday, with
weak China plays dragging the Hang Seng Index below its 200-day
moving average, a technical level it has finished above on all
but one session since July 31.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.4 percent
at 19,723.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings was indicated to start down 0.6 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The euro barely moved in early Tuesday Asian trade,
stuck near this week's lows, while the Australian dollar hit a
fresh five-week low on worries about the extent of the slowdown
in China.
The euro traded at $1.2503, off its seven-week high
of $1.2590 hit last Thursday, and near Monday's low of $1.2490.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields fell on Monday as
investors focused on whether Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke will hint at a third debt purchase program when he
speaks at the end of the week.
Speculation the Fed will move ahead with more economic
stimulus put a bid into Treasuries on Monday in slow,
late-summer trade, with U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
gaining 12/32 in price to yield 1.65 percent, down
from 1.69 percent late Friday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold was little changed on Tuesday, after hitting
a 4-1/2 month high the previous session, with investors waiting
for a gathering of U.S. central bankers later in the week for
clues on further stimulus.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,664.66 an ounce
by 0027 GMT, after rising to $1,676.45 on Monday, its highest
level since mid-April.
BASE METALS
NEW YORK/SHANGHAI- Copper fell on Tuesday, with investors
closing long positions as they waited for a meeting of central
bankers later this week for fresh clues on possible monetary
easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The London Metal Exchange reopened after a bank holiday on
Monday with its three-month copper contract falling 0.6
percent to $7,597 per tonne by 0102 GMT.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures fell toward $112 a barrel
on Monday, reversing early gains as Tropical Storm Isaac
shuttered refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast, which reduced
demand for crude.
Brent crude futures fell $1.33 to settle at $112.26,
well off the session high of $115.50 a barrel. Traders said they
were watching the front-month contract's 200-day moving average
of $111.43, a key technical indicator.
U.S. crude fell 68 cents to settle at $95.47 a
barrel, off the session high of $97.72. RBOB gasoline futures
hit a near four-month peak of $3.2050 a gallon, before
settling at $3.1548 a gallon, up 2.5 percent.
