---------------(8:20 a.m India time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,102.99 -21.68 Nikkei 9,058.99 -52.10
NASDAQ 3,077.14 +3.95 FTSE 5,775.71 -0.89
S&P 500 1,409.30 -1.14 Hang Seng 19,814.49 +0.69
SPI 200 Fut 4,351.00 +4.00 CRB Index 306.91 +1.02
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.6472 +0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.607 +0.011
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2555 1.2559 Yen US$ 78.59 78.61
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1666.6 Silver (Lon) 30.80
Gold (NY) 1669.6 Light Crude 95.90
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended little changed in another day
of scarce activity on Tuesday after mixed economic data gave
investors little reason to shift their focus from Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.68
points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,102.99. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index slipped 1.14 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,409.30.
The Nasdaq Composite Index edged down 3.95 points, or
0.13 percent, at 3,077.14.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index ended flat on Tuesday,
with the market stagnating as expectations for economic stimulus
measures were countered by concerns over global growth, which
was reinforced by gloomy forecasts from Japan.
The FTSE 100 index fell less than a point or 0.02
percent to 5,775.71, stuck within a tight 30-point trading range
from a session low of 5,749 and a high of 5,779.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's shares edged higher on Wednesday, with
Renesas Electronics Corp surging 27.6 percent after
sources said U.S. private equity fund KKR & Co plans to
invest around $1.27 billion in the struggling chipmaker.
The Nikkei average added 0.2 percent to 9,052.84,
remaining below its five-day moving average at 9,084.18.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
Hong Kong- Shares were poised to start higher on Wednesday,
helped by a 3.2 percent jump for China Life Insurance
after it posted a first half margin profit that was largely in
line with expectations.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at
19,857.6. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.3 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY- The euro held firm in Asia on Wednesday, having
been swept higher by a wave of short covering, while the
Australian dollar languished at one-month lows on persistent
worries about Chinese growth.
The single currency stood at $1.2564, after gaining
more than half a percent to reach a high of $1.2577. Traders
said stop-loss buying was triggered following the break of
$1.2500 and $1.2540. Immediate resistance is seen at $1.2590, a
seven-week peak scaled on Thursday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as traders
anticipated hints from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
later this week of possible further monetary stimulus to help
the economy.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 8/32 higher
in price to yield 1.63 percent, down from 1.65 percent late
Monday, while 30-year bonds were 14/32 higher to
yield 2.74 percent from 2.76 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held near its highest in more than four
months on Wednesday as investors await U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech later this week for any hints of
further stimulus measures.
Gold was steady at $1,666.66 an ounce by 0039
GMT, within sight of a 4-1/2-month high of $1,676.45 hit on
Monday. A report showing U.S. consumer confidence deteriorated
in August to the lowest in nine months boosted gold.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI- Copper steadied on Wednesday after briefly breaching
support levels in the prior session as investors stuck to safe
range-trading ahead of Friday's meeting of central bankers at
Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had moved up $2 to $7,609.50 per tonne by 0114 GMT, after
falling 0.4 percent in the prior session, snapping two sessions
of losses.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Tuesday as Hurricane Isaac
approached the U.S. Gulf Coast, forcing companies in the region
to close down oil production platforms and refineries.
Isaac strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane and was
expected to reach the coast of Louisiana late on Tuesday.
Brent October crude rose 32 cents to settle at
$112.58 a barrel, having fallen to $111.71 but finding support
ahead of the 200-day moving average of $111.45. Brent's session
peak was $113.10.
U.S. October crude gained 86 cents to settle at $96.33 a
barrel, after reaching $96.54.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)