Stock Markets
DJIA 13,000.71 -106.77 Nikkei 8,884.21 -99.57
NASDAQ 3,048.71 -32.47 FTSE 5,719.45 -24.08
S&P 500 1,399.48 -11.01 Hang Seng 19,486.11 -60.20
SPI 200 Fut 4,287.00 -18.00 CRB Index 306.51 -0.61
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.6301 +0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.7515 +0.003
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2514 1.2517 Yen US$ 78.42 78.46
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1654.31 Silver (Lon) 30.35
Gold (NY) 1657.1 Light Crude 94.65
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after several days
of muted trading as investors took a defensive posture before
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's much-awaited speech on
Friday.
Bernanke, due to speak to central bankers in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) on Friday, is expected to keep
markets guessing about the timing of another round of bond
purchases.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 106.77
points, or 0.81 percent, to 13,000.71. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 11.00 points, or 0.78 percent, to 1,399.49.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.47 points, or 1.05
percent, to 3,048.71.
LONDON - Fresh concerns over demand from China weighed on
mining stocks and dragged Britain's top share index lower on
Thursday, with investors bracing for a series of meetings that
could pave the way for further central bank stimulus.
The FTSE 100 closed down 24.08 points, or 0.4 percent, at
5,719.45, in volumes just 58 percent of their 90-day daily
average.
TOKYO - Japanese shares slid to a two-week low in early
Friday trade as stocks related to China and resources remained
under pressure, while Sharp Corp took a dive as
investors grew impatient for Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry
to decide on a tie-up.
The Nikkei down 1.11 percent to 8,884.21,
HONG KONG - Shares were set to start lower on Friday,
dragged down by weakness in Chinese oil majors, with the Hang
Seng Index set to record its first monthly loss in three months.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent
at 19,517 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.3
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The euro hovered near this week's low against the
dollar in early Asian trade on Friday, as the market nervously
looks to whether the U.S. Federal Reserve chief will indicate
the possibility of imminent monetary stimulus later in the day.
The euro stood at $1.2502, near its low so far this
week, though it looks likely to end up on the month as hopes
that the European Central Bank could start buying Spanish bonds
to lower Madrid's borrowing costs have supported the currency.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries gained in price on Thursday as
stocks retreated and investors focused on whether Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at a third round of bond
purchases when he speaks on Friday.
Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 10/32
higher in price to yield 1.62 percent, down from 1.65 percent
late Wednesday. The notes have rallied from a yield of 1.86
percent at the beginning of last week, but remain above a record
low of 1.38 percent reached on July 25.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held steady on Friday ahead of a speech by
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who may hint at a third
round of U.S. bond-buying to stimulate the economy -- a move
which could prompt a turn to bullion as a hedge against
inflation.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,655.41 an ounce --
not far from a 4-1/2 month high of $1,676.45 hit on Monday, when
investors bought the metal on expectation of further monetary
easing by the Fed.
BASE METALS
SHANGHAI - London copper was on track to snap four sessions
of losses on Friday, edging up as investors covered short
positions ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers
that they hope will offer trading cues.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged up 0.1 percent to $7,575.25 per tonne by 0122 GMT, set to
end four sessions of losses and on course to log a 0.2 percent
monthly gain.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude prices rose in choppy trading on
Thursday, supported by supply concerns and geopolitical
tensions, while U.S. crude fell as oil companies assessed damage
after Hurricane Isaac's trek through the region.
Brent October crude edged up 11 cents to settle at
$112.65 a barrel, having swung from $112.25 to $113.44.
