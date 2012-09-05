----------------(8:45 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,035.94 -54.90 Nikkei 8,702.34 -73.17 NASDAQ 3,075.06 +8.09 FTSE 5,672.01 -86.40 S&P 500 1,404.94 -1.64 Hang Seng 19,224.34 -205.57 SPI 200 Fut 4,302.00 -11.00 CRB Index 308.81 -0.78 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.5756 +0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.6312 +0.008 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2539 1.2540 Yen US$ 78.42 78.47 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1692.35 Silver (Lon) 32.15 Gold (NY) 1695.1 Light Crude 95.53 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed slightly lower on Tuesday as investors continued to await clarity on European Central Bank plans to shore up heavily indebted countries, but the market ended off its lows on a rally in Apple Inc. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 54.90 points, or 0.42 percent, at 13,035.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.64 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,404.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.09 points, or 0.26 percent, at 3,075.06. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Tuesday reflecting investor uncertainty over whether this week's key European Central Bank (ECB) meeting will deliver the goods on a hoped for bond-buying scheme designed to ease the euro debt crisis. The FTSE 100 closed down 86.40 points, or 1.5 percent, at 5,672.01, ending back below the 5,700 level for the first time since Aug. 2. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average struck a fresh four-week low on Wednesday as weak U.S. manufacturing data and construction spending added to concerns about a global economic slowdown. The Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 8,702.34 points, breaking below support at its 75-day moving average of 8,768.78, leaving it on track to end down for the fifth straight session. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares were poised to start lower on Wednesday, dragged down by a 2.7 percent loss for global supply chain manager Li & Fung after more disappointing U.S. data. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.5 percent at 19,330.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start down 0.9 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro dipped slightly against the dollar in early Asian trading on Wednesday but was seen supported before Thursday's European Central Bank meeting at which the ECB is expected to unveil details of its long-awaited debt-buying plan. The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.2531, off its Tuesday session high of $1.2629 but still not far from Friday's high of $1.26378 on trading platform EBS, which was its strongest level since early July. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday as investors evaluated how aggressive the European Central Bank will be in tackling the region's debt crisis when it meets on Thursday, the first in a series of highly anticipated events in the region. The notes traded down 5/32 in price at yields of 1.58 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold inched lower on Wednesday, pulling back from a near six-month high in the previous session after weak U.S. data reinforced speculation of imminent stimulus action, as investors awaited a key meeting of the European Central Bank this week. Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,691.31 an ounce by 0047 GMT, easing from $1,698.45 hit on Tuesday, its highest in nearly six months. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Wednesday, tapping into hopes that central banks will be stirred into action to boost global growth or at least to reveal their hands ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and U.S. jobs data on Friday. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $7,627 a tonne by 0125 GMT, up 0.1 percent from Tuesday when it ended down about 0.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude steadied at $114 a barrel on Wednesday after a bout of profit-booking ahead of a keenly awaited European Central Bank meeting and as global growth concerns deterred buyers. Brent crude slipped 11 cents to $114.07 a barrel at 0301 GMT, after dropping to $113.91 earlier in the session. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)