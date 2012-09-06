------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,047.48 +11.54 Nikkei 8,684.92 +5.10 NASDAQ 3,069.27 -5.79 FTSE 5,657.86 -14.15 S&P 500 1,403.44 -1.50 Hang Seng 19,120.60 -24.62 SPI 200 Fut 4,295.00 +13.00 CRB Index 308.28 -0.53 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.5994 +0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.7117 +0.003 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2612 1.2614 Yen US$ 78.38 78.41 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1696.65 Silver (Lon) 32.55 Gold (NY) 1699.1 Light Crude 96.06 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed out a second straight session of thin trading on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank, which could announce new policies to help contain the euro zone's debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.54 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,047.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.51 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,403.43. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.79 points, or 0.19 percent, at 3,069.27. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Wednesday, underperforming gains on rival European stock markets, as BP slumped after the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill returned to haunt the energy company. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down 0.3 percent, or 14.15 points lower, at 5,657.86 points. It finished at its lowest closing level since ending at 5,635.28 points on July 31, and underperformed gains on Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 markets. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average slipped on Thursday ahead of a policy review by the European Central Bank, which could announce new measures to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. The Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 8,659.16, heading for the sixth straight session of loss and breaking below 8,670, the 61.8 percent retracement of its rally from July 25 to Aug. 20. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were poised to start weaker on Thursday, lingering at six-week lows as investors wait to see whether the European Central Bank announces credible new measures to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis at a meeting later in the day. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 19,101.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.1 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro held firm in Asia on Thursday, having rallied sharply overnight on renewed hopes the European Central Bank will unveil a plan to help ease funding strains for stressed euro zone members. The single currency powered to a high of $1.2625, from a low of $1.2502. It last stood at $1.2596, within easy reach of an eight-week peak around $1.2638 set on Aug. 31. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields edged up on Wednesday as investors waited on a highly anticipated European Central Bank meeting on Th ursday, when the central bank is expected to take aggressive actions to try to stem the euro zone's debt crisis and preserve the currency union. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields have edged up from four-week lows on Friday, when bonds had rallied on dovish comments on U.S. unemployment by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. The notes last traded at 1.60 percent, up from 1.57 percent late on Tuesday. The debt has been largely range bound in the past two trading sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold ticked lower in thin trade on Thursday, but stayed within sight of its highest in nearly six months ahead of the European Central Bank meeting, which could announce new policies to help contain the euro zone's debt crisis. Gold eased $1.55 to $1,691.49 an ounce by 0014 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper prices edged lower on Thursday, paring gains from the previous session as investors await the key European Central Bank meeting later in the day, with hopes for details of a new bond-buying programme. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had lost 0.4 percent to $7,706.75 per tonne by 0102 GMT, easing from the previous session's high of $7,750, the highest since late July. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell on Wednesday, while U.S. crude inched up in seesaw trade ahead of a European Central Bank meeting and a U.S. August payrolls report as investors await central bank action in the face of slowing economic growth. Brent October crude fell $1.09 to settle at $113.09 a barrel on Wednesday, after dropping as low as $112.73. U.S. October crude edged up 6 cents to settle at $95.36 a barrel, dropping to $94.26 and then reaching $96.03 in post-settlement trading. Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed to $17.73 a barrel, based on settlements, after reaching $19.68 intraday on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)