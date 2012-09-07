-------------(8:20 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,292.00 +244.52 Nikkei 8,832.55 +151.98 NASDAQ 3,135.81 +66.55 FTSE 5,777.34 +119.48 S&P 500 1,432.12 +28.68 Hang Seng 19,590.25 +380.95 SPI 200 Fut 4,369.00 +52.00 CRB Index 308.89 +0.61 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.6815 +0.005 US 30 YR Bond 2.8042 +0.007 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2628 1.2633 Yen US$ 78.88 78.93 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1691.71 Silver (Lon) 32.17 Gold (NY) 1694.4 Light Crude 94.86 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed at multi-year highs on Thursday, with the S&P 500 ending at its highest level since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers as investors hailed a new European bond-buying program aimed at stemming the region's debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 244.52 points, or 1.87 percent, to 13,292.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 28.68 points, or 2.04 percent, at 1,432.12-- its highest level since May 2008, before the financial crisis began to gather steam. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 65.12 points, or 2.12 percent, at 3,134.39. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Miners and banks led the rebound on Britain's FTSE 100 on Thursday, after investors gave an initial thumbs up to ECB president Mario Draghi's bond buying plans, while strong U.S. data also helped lift sentiment. The FTSE 100 100 closed up 119.48 points, or 2.1 percent, at 5777.34 as the index recovered losses sustained over the previous two sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average saw robust gains in early Friday trade after the European Central Bank said it would buy potentially unlimited purchases of sovereign bonds from heavily indebted euro zone countries to bring down their borrowing costs. The Nikkei climbed 1.7 percent to 8,828.09, breaking above its 13-week moving average at 8,810.60. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares were poised to start higher on Friday, helped by a 5.7 percent jump for AIA Group Ltd after a stake sale by its former parent American International Group was priced at a premium to its Thursday closing price. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.7 percent at 19,537.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to open up 1.6 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro and commodity currencies like the Australian dollar held onto gains in Asia on Friday, while the safe-haven yen nursed heavy losses as markets cheered the European Central Bank's plan to tackle the region's debt crisis. The euro rose as far as $1.2652, a level not seen since July 2, from a session trough around $1.2561. It also rallied against the Japanese currency, reaching a two-month peak at 99.80 yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday as traders upped bets that Friday's highly anticipated employment report would come in above economists' expectations and after the European Central Bank announced a new bond-buying program. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 23/32 in price to yield 1.68 percent, up from 1.60 percent late on Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds fell 1-30/32 in price to yield 2.80 percent, up from 2.71 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Friday after rising to a near six-month high in the previous session driven by the European Central Bank unveiling a potentially unlimited bond-buying programme in its latest effort to contain the region's debt crisis. Spot gold lost 0.3 percent to $1,695.89 an ounce by 0037 GMT, off $1,712.91 hit on Thursday, its highest since March 12. Bullion is on course for a third week of gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was flat on Friday but was set eke out a fourth week of gains in five, supported by the European Central Bank's plan to buy bonds to shore up the region's economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading at $7,705 a tonne by 0130 GMT, little changed from the previous session when it finished up more than 1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices settled higher but well off the day's peaks on Thursday, supported by a drop in U.S. crude oil inventories, strong jobs data and the European Central Bank's announcement of a bond buying program. Brent October crude rose 40 cents to settle at $113.49 a barrel, after reaching $115.15. Brent slumped below $113 a barrel in choppy post-settlement trading. U.S. October crude edged up 17 cents to settle at $95.53 a barrel, back under the 200-day moving average of $96.63. It earlier reached $97.71, a penny below the Aug. 27 intraday high. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)