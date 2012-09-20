--------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,577.96 +13.32 Nikkei 9,167.77 -64.44 NASDAQ 3,182.62 +4.82 FTSE 5,888.48 +20.32 S&P 500 1,461.05 +1.73 Hang Seng 20,754.51 -83.70 SPI 200 Fut 4,410.00 -5.00 CRB Index 308.41 -3.15 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.7664 -0.007 US 30 YR Bond 2.9539 -0.007 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3018 1.3021 Yen US$ 78.31 79.37 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1767.21 Silver (Lon) 34.52 Gold (NY) 1769.5 Light Crude 91.76 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks were up on Wednesday as investors used the recent pullback from a rally that took markets to five-year highs as a buying opportunity. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 39.90 points, or 0.29 percent, at 13,604.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.15 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,462.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.25 points, or 0.13 percent, at 3,182.05. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Strength in banks and energy stocks hauled Britain's leading share index higher on Wednesday as fresh central bank stimulus moves, this time from the Bank of Japan, whetted investors' appetite for riskier-perceived assets. The FTSE 100 closed up 20.32 points, or 0.4 percent at 5,888.48 on Wednesday, holding near six-month highs reached last Friday following U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus moves. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped in early trade on Thursday, pulling back from a four-month closing high hit the previous day when the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy and amid caution ahead of data from China later in the session. The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 9,189.67 after hitting a four-month closing high of 9,232.21 on Wednesday after the BOJ's announcement. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to start Thursday trade slightly lower, with Chinese oil majors the leading drag on the index ahead of a preliminary survey of China manufacturing later in the day. The Hang Seng Index was poised to open down 0.12 percent at 20,816.77. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.03 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The yen held gains in Asia on Thursday after staging a surprise bounce as an initial selloff in reaction to the Bank of Japan's policy easing fizzled, while upbeat growth data gave the New Zealand currency a shot in the arm. The dollar bought 78.39 yen, having retreated from a one-month high of 79.23 set on Wednesday after the BOJ boosted its asset-buying programme to help fuel the country's economic recovery. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday for a third straight session as worries over the pace of global economic growth bolstered the safe-haven allure of U.S. government debt. On the open market, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded 11/32 higher in price to yield 1.78 percent, down from 1.81 percent late Tuesday. The 30-year bond traded 26/32 higher in price to yield 2.97 percent, down from 3.01 percent late Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold steadied near its highest level since February on Thursday, as investors paused after lifting prices by nearly 10 percent so far this month following moves by central banks from the United States to Japan to spur growth in their economies. Spot gold was little changed at $1,770.14 an ounce by 0036 GMT, just off a session high of $1,771.19. The precious metal peaked at $1,779.10 on Wednesday, its highest since Feb. 29. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- Shanghai rebar futures dropped nearly 3 percent to a session low of 3,528 yuan a tonne ahead of the HSBC China flash Producer Manufacturing Index (PMI). Investors are concerned over China's steel market outlook as fundamentals remain weak. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices slumped $4 on Wednesday as Saudi efforts to tame prices and a massive rise in U.S. crude inventories after Storm Isaac fuelled a third day of heavy fund liquidation, one of the biggest sell-offs in more than a year. Brent November crude fell $3.84, or 3.4 percent, to settle at $108.19 a barrel, having recovered from a session trough of $107.40, the lowest since Aug. 3. U.S. October crude, which expires on Thursday, fell $3.31, or 3.47 percent, to settle at $91.98 a barrel after dropping below the 50-day moving average of $93.08. U.S. November crude fell $3.32, to $92.30 a barrel.  For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)