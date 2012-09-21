------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,596.93 +18.97 Nikkei 9,142.29 +55.31 NASDAQ 3,175.96 -6.66 FTSE 5,854.64 -33.84 S&P 500 1,460.26 -0.79 Hang Seng 20,744.79 +150.39 SPI 200 Fut 4,414.00 +9.00 CRB Index 306.93 -1.48 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.7805 +0.016 US 30 YR Bond 2.9620 +0.018 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2977 1.2978 Yen US$ 78.22 78.25 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1771.04 Silver (Lon) 34.77 Gold (NY) 1774.1 Light Crude 93.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow industrials ended slightly higher on Thursday while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq cut most of the day's losses in a sign that investor sentiment remains generally positive despite several weak manufacturing surveys from around the world. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 18.97 points, or 0.14 percent, to 13,596.93 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 0.79 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to 1,460.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 6.66 points, or 0.21 percent, to close at 3,175.96. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index wilted on Thursday after economic data painted a bleak prospect for a rebound in activity in the United States, Europe and China, over company earnings and valuations. The UK's FTSE 100 closed down 33.84 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,854.64, continuing to edge away from 6-month highs reached after the U.S. joined Europe in taking action to stimulate the global economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei average rose on Friday, rebounding after the previous session's sharp fall as investors took comfort that U.S. stocks were largely steady, shrugging off fears over soft manufacturing data from China, Europe and the United States. The Nikkei advanced 0.6 percent to 9,142.29 after shedding 1.6 percent on Thursday to a one-week closing low and giving up the gains from Wednesday when the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy. - - - - Hong Kong- Shares are set to start higher on Friday, lifted by strength in the local property sector that could help the benchmark Hang Seng Index avert a first weekly loss in three. The Hang Seng Index was poised to start up 0.5 percent at 20,697.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.6 percent. -------- FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro nursed losses on Friday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in over a month after a batch of surveys showed euro zone business activity remained weak despite the European Central Bank's recent bold efforts to tackle the debt crisis. The euro also lost ground against the Australian dollar, sliding to a one-week low of A$1.2405. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on Thursday after a surprisingly weak auction of inflation-protected debt undermined safe-haven demand spurred by data pointing to tepid global economic growth. Following the 10-year TIPS auction, however, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 1/32 lower in price with their yields little changed from late Wednesday at 1.77 percent. The 30-year bond traded 4/32 higher in price to yield 2.95 percent, from 2.96 percent late Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold firmed on Friday, reversing two sessions of straight losses, as investors pinned hopes on recent central bank moves to stoke growth after data published in the previous session suggested weak momentum in the global economy. Spot gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,772.26 an ounce by 0055 GMT, little changed from a week earlier. U.S. gold GCcv1> also crawled up 0.3 percent to $1,775.30. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- Copper rebounded on Friday after falling in the prior session, but is on track for a weekly fall after soft data from the United States, Europe and China offset hopes that recent global stimulus measures will swiftly feed through to metal demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had ticked up 0.4 percent to $8,299.25 per tonne by 0124 GMT, but is on track to post a 1 percent fall on the week, snapping two weeks of gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices rallied back above $110 a barrel on Thursday, recovering from a six-week low and halting a three-day slide, while the expiring U.S. front-month October crude dipped slightly and posted a fourth straight loss. Brent November crude rose $1.84 to settle at $110.03 a barrel, but reached $110.55 by 4:20 p.m. (2040 GMT) in post-settlement trading. U.S. October crude dipped 11 cents, expiring and going off the board at $91.87 a barrel, after slipping to $90.66, just below the 100-day moving average of $90.73 and the lowest price since Aug. 6. U.S. November crude rose 12 cents to settle at $92.42, having fallen to $90.96 and reaching $93.07 in post-settlement trading. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)