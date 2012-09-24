---------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,579.47 -17.46 Nikkei 9,050.35 -59.65 NASDAQ 3,179.96 +4.00 FTSE 5,852.62 -2.02 S&P 500 1,460.15 -0.11 Hang Seng 20,645.41 -91.68 SPI 200 Fut 4,410.00 +0.00 CRB Index 308.98 +2.05 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.7423 0.012 US 30 YR Bond 2.9345 -0.013 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2933 1.2936 Yen US$ 78.10 78.11 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1759.76 Silver (Lon) 33.90 Gold (NY) 1762.2 Light Crude 91.97 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed flat on Friday even though investors welcomed Spain's efforts to seek a bailout and cheered Apple's newest iPhone that went on sale, driving its shares to a record high. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 17.46 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 13,579.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped just 0.11 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to finish at 1,460.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 4.00 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 3,179.96. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index limped to a flat finish on Friday, with a wave of profit-taking on options and futures expiry eclipsing any boost in sentiment from signs that Spain may be closer to asking for a bailout. The FTSE 100 closed down 2 points at 5,852.62, taking it to a 1.1 percent weekly loss after two consecutive up weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average fell to a one-week low on Monday, as a firmer yen added to woes for automakers and other exporters, which have been under pressure from the territorial dispute between Japan and China. The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 9,050.35, supported by the 200-day moving average at 9,016.77, while the Nikkei China 50, made of Japanese companies with significant exposure to the world's second-largest economy, shed 1.3 percent by the midday break For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set for a weaker start on Monday after three straight weeks of gains as investors lock in some profits ahead of the quarter end and on concerns over how long China's economic slowdown will persist. The Hang Seng index was set to open down 0.6 percent at 20,611.10. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open down 0.9 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro got off to a subdued start on Monday, having suffered its first weekly decline in five after a recent batch of weak economic data underscored challenges facing euro zone policy makers. If true, that could be positive for the euro, which stood at $1.2975, within striking distance of last week's trough around $1.2920. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped in light volume on Friday as talk that Spain might soon request a bailout was said to favour riskier assets over safe-haven U.S. debt. The 30-year Treasury bond, which rallied during the first four days of this week after selling off last week, traded 6/32 lower in price to yield 2.95 percent, up slightly from 2.94 percent late Thursday. The benchmark 10-year treasury notes traded 2/32 higher in price with their yield little changed from late Thursday at 1.76 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold fell more than 1 percent on Monday, after investors, encouraged by recent stimulus measures by central banks, pushed prices to the highest level in nearly seven months in the previous session. Spot gold fell as much as 1.3 percent to $1,759.14 an ounce, down from $1,787.20 hit in the previous session, its highest since Feb. 29. Gold gained 0.6 percent last week in its fifth consecutive week of rises. U.S. gold dropped 0.8 percent to $1,763.40. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- Copper fell on Monday, weighed down by a firmer dollar and festering concerns on Europe's debt crisis. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5 percent to $8,238 per tonne at 0119 GMT, after rising 0.1 percent in the previous session. The most-active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 1.1 percent to 59,090 yuan ($9,400) per tonne, after gaining 0.7 percent on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil rose for a second straight session in light activity on Friday as supply concerns and economic optimism fuelled a rebound from a 7 percent slide earlier in the week. On Friday, November U.S. crude climbed 47 cents to settle at $92.89 a barrel, off highs of $93.84. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)