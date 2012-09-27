------------------------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA 13,413.51 -44.04 Nikkei 8,903.66 -3.04
NASDAQ 3,093.70 -24.03 FTSE 5,768.09 -91.62
S&P 500 1,433.32 -8.27 Hang Seng 20,633.75 +106.02
SPI 200 Fut 4,346.00 -21.00 CRB Index 303.74 -2.97
Bonds (Yield)
US 10 YR Bond 1.6301 +0.021 US 30 YR Bond 2.7987 +0.017
Currencies
EUR US$ 1.2878 1.2882 Yen US$ 77.65 77.68
Commodities
Gold (Lon) 1754.06 Silver (Lon) 33.98
Gold (NY) 1756.7 Light Crude 90.19
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight day on
Wednesday as protests in Spain and Greece over euro zone
austerity measures raised fresh concerns over Europe's ability
to get its debt crisis under control.
For the day, the Dow Jones industrial average was down
44.04 points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,413.51. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 8.27 points, or 0.57 percent,
at 1,433.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 24.03
points, or 0.77 percent, at 3,093.70.
LONDON - Britain's top stock index hit a three-week low on
Wednesday, with banks and miners hardest-hit on concern that the
euro zone's problems posed a threat to global growth.
The FTSE 100 index finished 91.62 points, or 1.6
percent, lower at 5,768.09, the lowest close since early
September. The index suffered its biggest one-day fall in two
months.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average extended losses in early
trade on Thursday after anti-austerity protests in Spain
threatened a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis, and
concern that Japanese firms' earnings will be hurt by that
anti-Japan sentiment in China.
The Nikkei was off 0.3 percent at 8,882.07, but held
above its 75-day moving average of 8,858.51 after sliding
through the psychologically important 9,000 level on Wednesday
when it lost 2 percent as a bulk of companies went ex-dividend.
Hong Kong - Shares were set to fall slightly at Thursday's
open after stocks on Wall Street fell for a fifth straight day
and concerns over the euro zone weighed on index heavyweight
HSBC Holdings.
The Hang Seng index was set to open down 0.2 percent
at 20487.36. The China Enterprises index of top locally
listed mainland firms was also indicated to open 0.2 percent
lower.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE - The euro held steady versus the dollar on
Thursday, hovering hovered near a two-week low, as protests
against austerity measures in Spain and Greece highlighted the
challenges facing highly-indebted euro zone countries.
The single currency held steady at $1.2878, not far
from a two-week low of $1.2835 set the previous day.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday for
an eighth straight session on worries Spain's reluctance to ask
for a full-blown bailout would prolong Europe's debt crisis.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
up 15/32 in price to yield 1.62 percent, down from 1.67 percent
late on Tuesday.
The 30-year bond rose 1-1/32 in price to yield
2.80 percent, down from 2.85 percent.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE- Gold edged up on Thursday after three days of
losses, but anxiety over the euro zone crisis continues to weigh
on the market, as it has lifted the dollar and weakened oil
prices.
Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,753.34 an ounce
by 0040 GMT, after dipping to a two-week low of $1,737.50 in the
previous session.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE- London copper rebounded on Thursday from
two-week lows hit in the previous session, as traders betting on
fourth quarter recovery in top metals consumer China bought into
the weakness, although persistent concerns over European
sovereign debt capped gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
risen 0.67 percent to $8,1475 a tonne by 0127 GMT, reversing
losses from the previous session when it hit two-week lows of
$8,082.
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as the euro
zone debt crisis escalated and reinforced concerns about slowing
economic growth, while U.S. gasoline futures jumped more than 3
percent due to depressed inventories and supply uncertainty.
Brent November crude fell 41 cents to settle at
$110.04 a barrel, after stumbling to $108.45. Brent hit a
six-week low of $107.10 last Thursday, but remained on track
this week to post a 12 percent gain for the third quarter.
U.S. November crude tumbled $1.39 to settle at $89.98
a barrel, below its 100-day moving average of $90.27 and the
lowest settlement and first under $90 since Aug. 2. Wednesday's
session low of $88.95 was its lowest since prices hit $87.23
intraday on Aug. 3.
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)