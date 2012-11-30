--------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,021.82 +36.71 Nikkei 9,483.49 +82.61 NASDAQ 3,012.03 +20.25 FTSE 5,870.30 +67.02 S&P 500 1,415.95 +6.02 Hang Seng 22,061.94 +139.90 SPI 200 Fut 4,517.00 +2.00 CRB Index 299.34 +2.64 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6216 +0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.7987 +0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2993 1.2995 Yen US$ 82.42 82.45 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1726.55 Silver (Lon) 34.15 Gold (NY) 1726.8 Light Crude 87.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday, but shed some earlier gains, after John Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, poured cold water on hopes that lawmakers were getting closer to cutting a budget deal that would avert a possible recession next year. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 36.71 points, or 0.28 percent, to 13,021.82 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 6.02 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,415.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 20.25 points, or 0.68 percent, to close at 3,012.03. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 scaled three-week highs on Thursday, cheered by promises of spending cuts at miner Rio Tinto and by growing hopes of achieving a U.S. budget deal to avoid recession in the world's biggest economy. The FTSE 100 closed up 1.2 percent, or 67.02 points, at 5,870.30, hitting levels last seen on Nov. 7 and heading for its sixth straight month of gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday as a weak yen offset uncertainty over U.S. budget talks, boosting risk appetite and encouraging investors to chase exporters on hopes of stronger-than-expected earnings. The Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 9,464.43, trading comfortably above its 5-day moving average at 9,396.75 after moving back and forth between positive and negative territories in early trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares are set to start higher on Friday, helped by a 1.4 percent rise for Hong Kong and China Gas with the benchmark Hang Seng Index poised for a second-straight monthly gain. The Hang Seng Index was indicated to open up 0.1 percent at 21,949.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was set to start 0.1 percent higher. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro held below a one-month high against the dollar on Friday as the market worried about the prospects for a budget deal seen as essential to preventing the U.S. economy from slipping back into recession next year. The euro, which hit a one-month high of $1.3015 on Thursday on optimism a U.S. fiscal deal could be reached, was flat at $1.2978 in early trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday on safe-haven demand from investors nervous about the lack of progress in budget talks in Washington. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 6/32 higher in price to yield 1.615 percent, down from 1.635 percent late Wednesday, while the 30-year bond was 10/32 higher to yield 2.789 percent from 2.803 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold traded flat on Friday as uncertainty surrounding the U.S. budget talks kept sentiment muted, while bullion was on track for a 1.6 percent weekly decline - its biggest in four weeks. Spot gold traded little changed at $1,724.56 an ounce by 0027 GMT, headed for a 0.3 percent monthly rise. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Friday but was set to finish the month higher on signs a recovery in China's economic growth took root in November, although worries over Europe and the United States kept gains constrained. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.28 percent to $7,877 a tonne by 0123 GMT, reversing gains from the previous session when it hit a five-week high. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Thursday for the first time this week on optimism that U.S. lawmakers will resolve a budget fight to avert an economic slowdown and on increasing Middle East tensions that stoked fear about disruptions to oil supplies. Brent January crude rose $1.25 a barrel to $110.76 by 1:36 p.m. EST (1836 GMT), topping its 50-day moving average price of $110.58. U.S. January crude was up $1.55 at $88.04 a barrel, 25 cents above the 50-day moving average. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)