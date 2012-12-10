----------------(09:12 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,155.13 +81.09 Nikkei 9,549.55 +22.16 NASDAQ 2,978.04 -11.23 FTSE 5,914.40 +12.98 S&P 500 1,418.07 +4.13 Hang Seng 22,282.34 +91.47 SPI 200 Fut 4,273.00 -12.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.616 -0.007 US 30 YR Bond 2.805 -0.004 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2902 1.2904 Yen US$ 82.47 82.41 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1706.45 Silver (Lon) 33.20 Gold (NY) 1708.1 Light Crude 86.23 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 advanced modestly on Friday, though another sell-off in Apple depressed technology shares and kept the Nasdaq negative, overshadowing a better-than-expected jobs report. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 81.09 points, or 0.62 percent, to 13,155.13 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 4.13 points, or 0.29 percent, to 1,418.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 11.23 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 2,978.04. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index closed a touch higher on Friday, helped by a robust U.S. jobs report, although weak consumer confidence data from the world's biggest economy and a grim UK economic outlook knocked sentiment. The FTSE 100 closed up 12.98 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,914.40, having hit a high of 5,923.11 after data showed U.S. non-farm employment increased by a better-than-expected 146,000 jobs last month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a seven-month high on Monday, buoyed by a jump in Chinese November factory output and a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report, although profit-taking in some exporters capped gains. The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 9,550.99 after trading as high as 9,584.46, its best level since late April. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Shares were set to open at a 16-month high on Monday as further signs of an economic revival in China encouraged investors to load up on mainland-related property, banking and resources stocks. The Hang Seng index was set to open up 0.8 percent at 22,377.56, its highest since August last year. The China Enterprises index was indicated to open up 0.9 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro flirted with two-week lows against the dollar on Monday after Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti offered to resign, raising political uncertainty over who will lead the euro zone's third-biggest economy. The euro fell as much as about 0.3 percent to $1.2880, near a two-week trough of $1.2876 set Friday. It last stood at $1.2908, down about 0.2 percent from late U.S. levels, with focus now on the Italian bond market in reaction to the news. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries fell on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth pushed investors into riskier assets at the expense of safe-haven U.S. government debt. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 12/32 in price to yield 1.63 percent, up from 1.59 percent late on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds fell 29/32 in price, their yields rising to 2.82 percent from 2.77 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD Singapore - Gold was steady on Monday above $1,700 an ounce, as a drop in the U.S. unemployment rate did little to dampen the outlook for easy monetary policy, which has supported sentiment in bullion. Fresh worries over the euro zone also remain supportive for gold. Spot gold was little changed at $1,704.31 an ounce by 0038 GMT, after falling 0.6 percent in the past week. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper rose on Monday after data showed China's economic growth picked up to eight month highs in November, but lingering worries that the euro zone may return to recession next year dragged on the euro and kept a lid on gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.12 percent to $8,044.75 a tonne by 0135 GMT, extending small gains from the previous session when it logged a fourth week of gains in a row. Prices are not far away from a two-and-a-half month peak of $8,095.75 a tonne hit Dec. 5. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices were little changed on Friday after data showing U.S. job growth offset statements by U.S. Republican lawmaker John Boehner indicating a deadlock in talks to avert a U.S. budget crisis. London-traded Brent crude settled 1 cent lower on the day at $107.02 per barrel, bringing weekly losses for the global benchmark crude to nearly 4 percent. U.S. crude settled down 33 cents at $85.93. Both benchmarks had traded in positive territory earlier on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)