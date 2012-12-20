----------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,251.97 -98.99 Nikkei 10,055.49 -104.91 NASDAQ 3,044.36 -10.17 FTSE 5,961.59 +25.69 S&P 500 1,435.81 -10.98 Hang Seng 22,549.47 -73.90 SPI 200 Fut 4,633.00 +7.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.787 -0.021 US 30 YR Bond 2.9726 -0.02 Currencies EUR US$ 1.321 1.322 Yen US$ 84.23 84.26 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1668.15 Silver (Lon) 31.10 Gold (NY) 1669.7 Light Crude 89.58 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks sold off late in the day to close at session lows on Wednesday as talks to avert a year-end fiscal crisis turned sour, even as investors still expect a deal. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 98.99 points, or 0.74 percent, to 13,251.97. The S&P 500 lost 10.98 points, or 0.76 percent, to 1,435.81. The Nasdaq Composite fell 10.17 points, or 0.33 percent, to 3,044.36. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue-chip share index scaled fresh nine-month highs on Wednesday on growing expectations of a U.S. budget deal, and nearing tough technical resistance levels en-route to the psychologically key 6,000 mark. The UK benchmark gained 25.69 points, or 0.4 percent, to finish at 5,961.59. However, it failed to hold on to the nine-month intra-day high of 5,977.82 points and technical analysts said the path to 6,000 will have tough hurdles. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell 1 percent on Thursday morning, ahead of the results of a closely watched Bank of Japan meeting, after a sharp rally the previous day that saw the index close above 10,000 for the first time since early April. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to slip from near 17-month highs at Thursday's open, dragged by 1.2 percent declines for local conglomerate Cheung Kong Holdings and Chinese oil giant CNOOC Ltd. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.1 percent at 22,603 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.1 percent. -------- FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The yen languished near 20-month lows against its U.S. peer on Thursday, but trading was choppy in thin conditions with yen bears possibly suffering a case of cold feet as the Bank of Japan's policy decision loomed. The dollar stood at 84.16 yen, having risen as high as 84.62 overnight, a level not seen since April 2011. The euro fetched 111.14 yen after hitting a 16-month peak of 112.59. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries pared earlier price gains on Wednesday after the Treasury sold $29 billion in new seven-year notes to solid demand. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 6/32 in price to yield 1.80 percent, up from 1.79 percent before the auction. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Thursday but stayed near its lowest in over three months, as uncertainty around U.S. budget talks kept investors on edge. Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,668.47 an ounce by 0038 GMT, after hitting $1,661.01 earlier this week, its lowest since Aug. 31. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper steadied on Thursday, but remained near two-week lows hit in the previous session as talks to avert a U.S. fiscal crisis stalled, keeping investors on edge. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $7,928 a tonne by 0130 GMT, little changed from the previous session when it finished down 1.2 percent, having hit its lowest since Nov. 30. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Expiring U.S. January crude futures rose on Wednesday on expectations that a battle over the U.S. budget will be resolved and reduce the threat of recession and of curbed demand for oil. U.S. January crude futures rose $1.58, or 1.80 percent, to settle at $89.51 a barrel, having traded from $87.81 to $89.90. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)