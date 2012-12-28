------------------(9:00a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,096.31 -18.28 Nikkei 10,0403.01 +80.03 NASDAQ 2,985.91 -4.25 FTSE 5,954.30 +0.12 S&P 500 1,418.10 -1.73 Hang Seng 22,640.63 +20.85 SPI 200 Fut 4,638.00 +10.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.722 -0.028 US 30 YR Bond 2.894 -0.029 Currencies EUR US$ 1.324 1.324 Yen US$ 86.43 86.46 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1663.40 Silver (Lon) 30.26 Gold (NY) 1664.3 Light Crude 91.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Thursday, but recovered most of their losses after the House of Representatives, in the barest sign of progress, said it would come back to work on avoiding the "fiscal cliff" this weekend. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 18.28 points, or 0.14 percent, to 13,096.31 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index declined 1.73 points, or 0.12 percent, to end at 1,418.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 4.25 points, or 0.14 percent, to close at 2,985.91 For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index closed flat on Thursday after comments from a top U.S. lawmaker in U.S. budget negotiations sparked a sell-off in shares, which had been boosted by a recovery in Chinese industrial data. The FTSE 100 closed slightly up at 5,954.30, a gain of 0.12 points. Volumes were just 47.2 percent of the 90-day average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose to a 21-month high on Friday, heading for its best yearly gain since 2005 as exporters were buoyed by a weaker yen on expectations of aggressive monetary stimulus under new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The Nikkei advanced 0.8 percent to 10,403.01 by the midday break of its last trading day of the year, touching its highest level since March 11, 2011 and shrugging off a slump in Japan's factory output in November. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Friday, led by Chinese stocks after more policy cues from the country's central bank pledging to quicken the pace of financial sector reform in 2013. The Hang Seng Index was poised to open up 0.4 percent at 22,706.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start 0.8 percent higher. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The yen's spiral continued on Friday, with the Japanese currency registering a more than two-year low against the dollar and a 17-month nadir versus the euro in early Asian trading on expectations of more stimulus steps from the country's new government. The dollar rose as high as 86.64 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest level since August 2010. It last stood at 86.42 yen, up about 0.4 percent from late U.S. trade on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. 30-Year Treasury bonds traded a point higher in price on Thursday as investors bought into the reduced risk of U.S. government debt in fears no deal will be reached to fend off the "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts next year. After trading a point higher in price, 30-year bonds settled back to trade 31/32 higher in price to yield 2.87 percent, down from 2.92 percent late Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold inched down on Friday ahead of talks to prevent the United States from plunging off a "fiscal cliff" of tax increases and spending cuts, but the metal remained on track for its biggest weekly gain in a month. Gold had eased 50 cents to $1,662.79 an ounce by 0041 GMT in thin trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper inched up on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly rise in four weeks, supported by signs that top consumer China's economy is improving, although worries about the U.S. "fiscal cliff" kept investors cautious. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had gained half a percent to $7,951.25 a tonne by 0102 GMT, on course for a 1-percent weekly rise, its biggest in four weeks. It earlier hit a 1-1/2 week high of $7,955. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE- Brent crude climbed above $111 per barrel on Friday as U.S. lawmakers launch a last-chance round of budget talks to prevent the world's largest oil consumer from slipping back into recession. Brent crude had inched up 20 cents to $111 per barrel by 0244 GMT, on course to post a weekly climb of nearly 1.9 percent and a full-year increase of about 3.4 percent, which would be its smallest gain in four years. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)