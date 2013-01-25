------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,825.33 +46.00 Nikkei 10,832.48 +211.61 NASDAQ 3,130.38 -23.29 FTSE 6,264.91 +67.27 S&P 500 1,494.82 +0.01 Hang Seng 23,536.84 -60.68 SPI 200 Fut 4,793.00 +12.00 CRB Index 300.58 -0.01 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.8524 0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.0431 -0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3360 1.3362 Yen US$ 90.53 90.54 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1667.54 Silver (Lon) 31.60 Gold (NY) 1667.7 Light Crude 95.94 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - The smallest of gains gave the Standard & Poor's 500 its seventh straight winning day on Thursday, but the index failed to hold above the 1,500 line, restrained by Apple's worst day in more than four years. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 46 points or 0.33 percent, to 13,825.33 at the close. The S&P 500 inched up just 0.01 of a point, or 0 percent, to finish at 1,494.82. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.29 points or 0.74 percent, to end at 3,130.38, with most of that loss on Apple's slide. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index rallied on Thursday, outperforming its global peers and extending its best start to the year since 1989, boosted by strong global economic data and deal chatter for heavyweight Vodafone. The FTSE 100 surged 62.27 points, or 1.1 percent, to 6,264.91 points, a level not seen since May 2008, taking its gains since the start of the year to 6.2 percent, equal to its yearly gain in 2012. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday as a sharp drop in the yen offered a boost to exporters, while financials attracted buying on the back of bright investor sentiment. The Nikkei gained 2.2 percent to 10,849.15, to sit just 0.9 percent below its 32-month high of 10,952.31 on Jan. 15 For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Hong Kong shares are likely to open slightly higher on Friday tracking positive sentiment from encouraging U.S. jobless claims figures and solid China factory data. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.23 percent at 23,653.54 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start 0.4 percent higher. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The yen fell to a 2 1/2-year low against the dollar and a 21-month low against the euro in early Asian trading on Friday after data showed Japan remains entrenched in deflation, keeping pressure on the Bank of Japan to take more steps to meet its inflation target. Strong resistance was cited at 90.70 yen. Wave analysis suggests the U.S. unit is in its fifth wave from the 79.07-yen low in November, with the 90.70-91.60 yen area seen as the likely zone from which a deeper correction to the entire rally could follow. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Thursday, paring early gains after data showing new claims for unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly to a five-year low in the latest week. Benchmark 10 year Treasury notes were trading 11/32 lower in price to yield 1.87 percent, up from 1.82 percent late Wednesday.. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold inched down on Friday, languishing near a 1-1/2-week low hit in the previous session when upbeat data from the world's largest economies sapped demand for the safe-haven metal. Spot gold had inched down $1.25 to $1,666.11 an ounce by 0035 GMT, on course for a weekly loss of 1 percent, its sharpest in a month. It dropped to as low as $1,664.69 on Thursday, a level not seen since Jan. 14. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper inched higher on Friday after solid economic data from China and the United States boosted faith in a global recovery, but it was set to close the week little changed, with consumer buying slow ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.13 percent to $8,106 a tonne by 0106 GMT, after finishing the previous session almost unchanged. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Thursday, buoyed by strong economic data from China, the eurozone and the United States, with U.S. crude prices getting an extra boost from expectations the vital Seaway pipeline could resume full capacity operation within a week. Brent crude futures for March delivery rose to $113.34 a barrel by 1:24 p.m. EST (1824 GMT), an over three-month high, but gains were capped by rising global oil supplies. U.S. crude rose to $96.17, rebounding from a 1.5 percent fall on Wednesday on rising deliveries through the Seaway pipeline linking Cushing to the U.S. Gulf coast. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)